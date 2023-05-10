iPhone 15 Pro Max tipped to get this EXCLUSIVE camera upgrade

iPhone 15 Pro Max is coming with a big camera upgrade this year.

May 10 2023
Apple is expected to announce its new iPhone 15 lineup at the September event, and the leaks and rumours have been coming thick and fast. As per the latest detail, Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max will be competing with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in terms of camera performance. A recent report has revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could get an optical zoom lens with 5-6x zoom capabilities.
According to a report by MacRumours, the periscope camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max could have almost double the optical zoom as the current iPhones. Just a few weeks ago, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that Apple had chosen parts manufacturer Largan to make the periscope lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
MacRumours now report that this new periscope camera, which would be built into the telephoto lens, could offer 5-6x optical zoom, which is almost double the 3x zoom offered by the current iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is an exclusive feature that will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro Max only, according to reports.
Advantages of Periscope camera: By redirecting light from the camera's aperture to align with the phone's body, periscope lenses enhance the camera's zooming capabilities without adding thickness to the camera module. This is particularly important for phones to remain pocketable and easy to carry.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra takes advantage of this technology to offer a stunning 10x zoom via a folded periscope lens. According to reports, the iPhone 15 Pro Max's periscope lens could feature 5x or 6x zoom, which beats the current 3x magnification offered by the current flagship iPhone models.
iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to be launched later this year with some really notable changes. (Unsplash)

The top-of-the-line models of the iPhone 15 series, the Pro variants, are tipped to get some exclusive features that will make them stand apart from the standard models. For so long, there were rumours suggesting that both the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, set to release later this year, would include periscope camera technology for the first time. However, later analyst Ming-Chi Kuo clarified that only the Pro Max variant will be equipped with a periscope lens. Now leaker @URedditor echoed Kuo's claim. He tweeted, "Finally received independent confirmation" that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will exclusively offer the periscope lens.

Will this bring any change to the camera module or layout? Leakers suggest "Not really." Previous rumours have indicated that the periscope camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to offer an impressive 6x magnification, which is three times greater than the optical zoom capability of the 12MP telephoto camera found on the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Decoding the tech of the Periscope camera

A Periscope camera is a telephoto lens setup that bends light with a prism and sends it to the image sensor for magnification purposes. A folded periscope lens, incorporated within the inner structure of a smartphone, provides optical zoom capabilities that are otherwise unattainable in smartphone cameras. This technology uses a prism or mirror to refract light onto the lens sensor which enables magnification. Unlike traditional zoom lenses found in DSLR cameras, periscope lenses are situated internally, a MacRumors report explained.

This trending technology allows for impressive optical zoom options, such as 5x or even 10x zoom. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, for instance, embraces this advancement by utilizing a folded periscope lens to deliver a remarkable 10x zoom feature.

iPhone 15 Pro Max at a Glance

Apart from the Periscope camera, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to have a new and upgraded A17 bionic chipset and USB-C (thunderbolt) charging port. It is anticipated to have an A17 chip and a new titanium frame. Also, the main camera sensor is tipped to be almost an inch in size.

First Published Date: 10 May, 15:59 IST
