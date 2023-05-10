iPhone 15 Pro Max tipped to get this EXCLUSIVE camera upgrade

The top-of-the-line models of the iPhone 15 series, the Pro variants, are tipped to get some exclusive features that will make them stand apart from the standard models. For so long, there were rumours suggesting that both the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, set to release later this year, would include periscope camera technology for the first time. However, later analyst Ming-Chi Kuo clarified that only the Pro Max variant will be equipped with a periscope lens. Now leaker @URedditor echoed Kuo's claim. He tweeted, "Finally received independent confirmation" that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will exclusively offer the periscope lens.

Will this bring any change to the camera module or layout? Leakers suggest "Not really." Previous rumours have indicated that the periscope camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to offer an impressive 6x magnification, which is three times greater than the optical zoom capability of the 12MP telephoto camera found on the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Decoding the tech of the Periscope camera

A Periscope camera is a telephoto lens setup that bends light with a prism and sends it to the image sensor for magnification purposes. A folded periscope lens, incorporated within the inner structure of a smartphone, provides optical zoom capabilities that are otherwise unattainable in smartphone cameras. This technology uses a prism or mirror to refract light onto the lens sensor which enables magnification. Unlike traditional zoom lenses found in DSLR cameras, periscope lenses are situated internally, a MacRumors report explained.

This trending technology allows for impressive optical zoom options, such as 5x or even 10x zoom. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, for instance, embraces this advancement by utilizing a folded periscope lens to deliver a remarkable 10x zoom feature.

iPhone 15 Pro Max at a Glance

Apart from the Periscope camera, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to have a new and upgraded A17 bionic chipset and USB-C (thunderbolt) charging port. It is anticipated to have an A17 chip and a new titanium frame. Also, the main camera sensor is tipped to be almost an inch in size.