iQOO 12 Pro Geekbench tests revealed! Check what we know so far

The iQOO 12 series is launching on November 7, 2023! The smartphone’s Geekbench has been leaked. Check out how fast the smartphone will be.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 01 2023, 17:11 IST
iQOO 11 5G
The iQOO 12 Pro Geekbench score leaked. Know what’s coming. (Representative image) (iQOO)
iQOO 11 5G
The iQOO 12 Pro Geekbench score leaked. Know what’s coming. (Representative image) (iQOO)

The iQOO 12 series has been gaining much attention due to various leaks and rumors emerging online. With all the expected specs, we have an idea about what is coming, however, we will only be sure what the new smartphones may feature after their official release. Now, a recent leak has revealed the Geekbench test score of the iQOO 12 Pro. Know what the scores say about the upcoming iQOO smartphone and what it may feature.

iQOO 12 Pro Geekbench score

According to the Geekbench browser report, the iQOO 12 Pro received 2235 on single-core and 6912 on multi-core. The smartphone is expected to run on Android 14 version and may have 16GB of RAM. Additionally, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 may have a Cortex-X4 core that can reach speeds of up to 3.30 GHz, accompanied by five Cortex-A720 cores with 3.15 GHz speed and two at 2.96 GHz along with two Cortex-A520 cores at 2.27 GHz.

Additionally, the GSM Arena reported that the iQOO 12 and the iQOO 12 Pro may feature 5000 mAh battery and 5100 mAh battery respectively. They may also get a 120W FlashCharge technology from Vivo. Earlier, it was also leaked that the smartphone may feature the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iQOO 12 series specs

The new generation is expected to come with two models: iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro. The new iQOO 12 series may also feature a vivo-developed Q1 gaming chip. It is expected to feature a 144Hz Samsung E7 AMOLED panel that offers a 2K resolution. In terms of photography, it may feature a 50 MP OmniVision OV50H main camera, a 50 MP Samsung ISOCELL ultrawide camera, and a 64MP OmniVision OV64B 3x zoom camera.

Note that the above-mentioned features of the iQOO 12 series are based on speculations as the official details have not been announced by the smartphone company yet. To confirm all the details, we will have to wait for the launch.

First Published Date: 01 Nov, 17:11 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon