iQOO Neo 8 Pro tipped to launch with 120W charging! Check launch date, specs and more

iQOO has recently launched the iQOO Neo 7 in India, now iQOO Neo 8 series is in the works. iQOO is gearing up for the release of the Neo 8 series in China, which will comprise two high-end smartphones known as the Neo 8 and Neo 8 Pro, MySmartPrice report suggested. Not just that, tipster Mukul Sharma revealed that the iQOO Neo 8 Pro has been spotted on the Google Supported Devices list which indicates the imminent launch soon. Sadly, there is no word on the expected launch in India so far. But several leaks and rumours have shared details about these upcoming series. Here's what this upcoming iQOO Neo 8 series has to offer.

iQOO Neo 8 launch date (expected)

According to rumours, iQOO is planning to launch the Neo 8 series and the iQOO Pad in China later this month. The anticipated launch date for these devices in China is May 23, the report added. Although the company has not yet confirmed any official launch date yet.

Not just this, iQOO is also expected to launch its first tablet along with the launch of the iQOO Neo 8 series.

iQOO Neo 8 specs and features that it may bring

iQOO has confirmed that their upcoming premium smartphone will come equipped with the newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset. It is expected that the Neo 8 Pro will feature the latest MediaTek flagship chipset. The Neo 8 Pro was recently listed on the 3C certification website, revealing its 120W fast charging support, and it also appeared on Geekbench with 16GB of RAM and a Dimensity 9200+ SoC.

As per reports, the Neo 8 Pro is expected to sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and 2160Hz PWM Dimming. It will offer support for a 120Hz refresh rate and feature a triple-camera setup at the back, including a 50MP 1/1.5-inch primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. Information about the other two sensors is not yet available. The phone is also rumoured to pack a 5000mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the Neo 8 5G might come with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The Neo 8 is also likely to feature a 6.78-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It may also pack a 5000mAh battery and 120W fast charging support, though additional details about the phone are still to be known.