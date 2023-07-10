Limited-time deal! Grab iPhone 14 Plus with 11 percent discount

Until last year, if you wanted to buy an iPhone with a big screen, the only option to go for was the Pro Max variant, which cost a fortune. However, Apple has brought a bigger sibling to the iPhone 14, offering all the bells and whistles of the device in a bigger, 6.7-inch form factor. The iPhone 14 Plus is essentially the same size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max but without the ‘Pro' features. We tested this iPhone over several weeks and called it “The clever choice” in our review, offering a large display and the luxury of good battery life, and that does the trick for most.

Even though there are days to go till Amazon Prime Day, you can buy the iPhone 14 Plus for a very low price right now with discounts, exchange offers, and bank benefits. Check offer details here.

iPhone 14 Plus discount

The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 14 Plus is originally priced at Rs. 89900 on Amazon, but it can be purchased at a significantly reduced price by taking advantage of various discounts, bank benefits, and exchange offers offered by Amazon.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The e-commerce platform is offering an initial 11 percent discount that amounts to Rs. 9901. After this, you can buy the iPhone 14 Plus for Rs. 79999. But that's not all. If you wish to further reduce the price of the smartphone, you can take advantage of the bank offers and exchange deals rolled out by Amazon.

Other offers on iPhone 14 Plus

Amazon is offering an amazing exchange bonus of up to Rs. 27950 if you trade in your old smartphone for the iPhone 14 Plus. However, you will need to have a smartphone of high value and in good condition to avail of the maximum discount. Moreover, the offer is not available in all areas so you will need to enter your PIN Code to check its availability.

B0BDJKL7KM-1

Lastly, you can avail Rs. 4000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card transactions, as well as a 5 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions.