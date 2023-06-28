Nothing Phone 1 price drops by 22 percent! Huge savings on Flipkart

Grab the unique Nothing Phone (1) with a huge price cut! Discounts and bank benefits are on offer. Know details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 28 2023, 13:38 IST
Smartphones today have become generic, with only a handful of devices offering something unique. While the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are some of the best smartphones in the market, they can cost you a fortune. This is where Nothing Phone 1 comes in as it stands apart from its rivals with its unique features including the glyph-interface design on a transparent back. It is definitely a looker and catches the eye, and it doesn't cost a fortune.

Having said that, it can be quite pricey for some. But a recent Flipkart offer on the smartphone has resulted in a massive price drop on this unique Android smartphone!

Nothing Phone 1 discount

Nothing Phone 1, in the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration, is originally priced at Rs. 37999, as per the listing on Flipkart. However, it can be yours with a super discount, courtesy of this Flipkart deal. Here's how to get it cheaper.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Flipkart is initially offering the Nothing Phone 1 with a discount of 22 percent which amounts to Rs. 8500 off! This reduces the price of the smartphone to just Rs. 29499. However, it should be noted that you will have to pay Rs. 29 extra for the secured packaging fee.

Apart from this, you can further avail bank benefits on the Nothing Phone 1 to drive down its price.

Nothing Phone 1: Other discounts

While there is no exchange offer valid on the Nothing Phone 1, you can take advantage of bank offers to further lower the price. Flipkart is offering a 10 percent discount up to Rs. 1000 on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions. You can also get 5 percent cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions.

Nothing Phone 1: Best Features

Besides the much-talked feature of its LED light at the back, know that it comes with a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ OLED display, protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It packs a mid-range chipset of 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ and gets a 4500mAh battery.

For photography, it brings a dual-camera setup of a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary lens and a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide lens.

First Published Date: 28 Jun, 13:29 IST
