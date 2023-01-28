    Trending News

    Nothing Phone 2: Expected launch date, prices, specifications and more

    Nothing Phone 2 could be coming sometime later and here is a summary of everything we know so far.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 28 2023, 21:29 IST
    Nothing Phone (1) First Look: Good time to be a smartphone fan
    image caption
    1/7 Nothing Phone (1) carries a signature transparent design theme on the rear. You get to see some of the components along with the Glyph LED lights. You can get the phone in white and black colours. The sides are also flat, just like the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/7 Nothing Phone (1) boots Nothing OS out of the box based on Android 12. Nothing OS is free of pre-loaded third-party apps and bloatware, as well as ads. This is a very clean version of Android. Nothing promises three Android OS updates and four years of security patches. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Nothing Phone (1)
    3/7 The rear and front are covered with Gorilla Glass 5, and the whole body is rated IP52 water resistant.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/7 The Glyph LED lights are synced with the pre-loaded ringtones. There is also a “Flip to Glyph” mode that silences the ringer and only uses the lights to notify when the phone is kept face down.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/7 Nothing Phone (1) also gets an Always On Display functionality with a single clock style.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    6/7 The Nothing Phone (1) features a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor for the main camera and a 50MP Samsung JN1 sensor for the ultra-wide/macro camera. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    7/7 The Nothing Phone (1) also features a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It also gets support for an in-display fingerprint sensor.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Nothing Phone (1)
    View all Images
    Nothing Phone (1) could see its successor in the Nothing Phone 2. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

    Will there be a Nothing Phone 2? Ever since the launch of the Nothing Phone 1, the smartphone market has a new addition that not only looks unique, but a great combination of solid specs selling at a great price. However, Nothing founder Carl Pei had confirmed in December that there won't be any Phone 2 happening anytime soon and the company will solely focus on the Phone 1 updates for now.

    But phone companies usually tend to update their smartphones every year and we expect Nothing to launch the Phone 2 just as the Phone 1 completes its first anniversary in the market. Hence, here is what we think the Nothing Phone 2 could be like.

    Note that these are just our speculations based on the leaks and rumours.

    Nothing Phone 2: When will it launch?

    Based on the single phone launch so far, there is a possibility that Nothing could make an announcement in July. The Phone 1 was originally launched in July 12, 2022 and despite Carl Pei suggesting no immediate launch plans, Nothing could possibly announce something by the mid or end of 2023.

    Nothing Phone 2: What could it look like?

    We expect the Nothing Phone 2 to retain the same transparent back design that we saw on the Phone 1. Nothing could refine the back pattern and may even alter the design of the Glyph lights. The phone could continue to ape the boxy design of the Apple iPhone 14, or it could copy the rumoured “curved edge” design expected on the iPhone 15.

    Nothing Phone 2: What could be the specifications?

    Nothing Phone 1 debuted with a healthy midrange specifications set and we expect the Phone 2 to make an upgrade. Carl Pei could follow the strategy of his previous brand OnePlus, and may launch the Phone 2 at a slightly higher price. Nothing could possibly use the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 platform for offering an increment in overall performance. The 120Hz OLED display could stay and the same could be said for the dual 50MP camera at the back. Nothing could also upgrade the charging speed to 45W, which is the supported maximum charging speed.

    Nothing Phone 2: Expected prices

    The Nothing Phone 1 launched at a starting price of Rs. 31999 and it is possible that Nothing could launch the Phone 2 with upgraded specifications at a slightly higher hiked price. Hence, we expect the Phone 2 to start at a price of approximately Rs. 40000.

    First Published Date: 28 Jan, 21:29 IST
