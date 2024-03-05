Nothing Phone 2a launch today: Check expected features, price in India ahead of launch

After weeks of anticipation, the Nothing Phone 2a will be unveiled today, March 5, at an event held in New Delhi. This will be the third smartphone launched by the startup led by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei. Interestingly, it will also be the first non-flagship smartphone launched by Nothing. In a series of videos and posts over the last few days, Nothing has already confirmed several details about the Nothing Phone 2a, including its chipset. Ahead of the Nothing Phone 2a launch, know what to expect from the upcoming smartphone.

Nothing Phone 2a: Expected features and specifications

Carl Pei has already confirmed that the Nothing Phone 2a will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC under the hood with support for up to 12GB RAM. The official look of the smartphone was revealed a few days ago and it has confirmed the presence of a dual-camera setup on the back, although the actual numbers have not been confirmed. Rumours suggest that it will get a 50MP dual camera setup and a 32MP selfie shooter.

It may sport a 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ OLED display on the front, as well as the iconic Gylph interface on the back. As per tipsters, the Nothing Phone 2a could be backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for up to 45W fast charging.

Nothing Phone 2a: Expected price in India and sale date

Although the actual pricing of the Nothing Phone 2a is likely to be announced when the smartphone launches at 5 PM IST today, Carl Pei has hinted at the possible price range. In a video shared by Nothing India on X, Pei went on the streets of Mumbai and asked people to guess the price of the Nothing Phone 2a, after which he confirmed that it would likely be priced at around Rs. 25000.

The landing page of the Nothing Phone 2a is already live on Flipkart, which indicates that the smartphone will be sold through it online.

In terms of availability, Nothing has already confirmed that the ‘#THE100 Drops flash sale' will commence tomorrow, March 6. Through this sale, 100 handsets will be available across 12 locations around the world including four in India - Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Buyers will also be able to walk away with an exclusive complimentary bundle that includes a custom Phone (2a) case and other exciting extra goodies.

