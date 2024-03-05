 Nothing Phone 2a launch today: Check expected features, price in India ahead of launch | Mobile News

Nothing Phone 2a launch today: Check expected features, price in India ahead of launch

Ahead of the Nothing Phone 2a launch in India today, know what to expect from the upcoming smartphone including its chipset, display, price, offers and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 05 2024, 13:11 IST
Smartphone launches in March 2024: Xiaomi 14 to Nothing Phone 2a, check what's coming soon
Nothing Phone 2a
1/5 Xiaomi 14: According to the report the new Xiaomi 14 is expected to launch on March 7, 2024. Several leaks have been reported about its specifications. The Xiaomi 14 may come with a 6.36-inch OLED 120Hz display and it is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. It may also feature a 50MP primary camera.  (@leijun)
Nothing Phone 2a
2/5 Nothing Phone 2a: Nothing has been teasing this smartphone for a long time now and it will finally make its debut on March 5. The Nothing Phone 2a is a slightly lower-priced version of the Nothing Phone 2.  The smartphone may feature a 6.7-inch OLED display and  MediaTek's Dimensity 7200 processor to provide a top performance. (Nothing)
Nothing Phone 2a
3/5 Realme 12 Plus: The next smartphone expected to launch in March is the Realme 12 Plus. The company has recently started to tease the product on X. It is speculated to feature two models in the Realme 12 series and it may also come with a Sony OIS camera sensor based on leaks. Note that the launch date for the Realme 12 series is yet to be announced. (Realme 12 )
Nothing Phone 2a
4/5 Samsung Galaxy A55: The new Samsung A-series smartphone is expected to launch by the end of March or April. The Galaxy A55 may come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Samsung’s in-house  Exynos 1480 processor. It was also rumored that the Galaxy A55 would support a triple camera setup, however, no clear specs were revealed. (Samsung)
Nothing Phone 2a
5/5 Vivo V30 Pro: The last smartphone is expected to be launched on February 28, 2024, and it will soon be introduced in the Indian market. The Vivo V30 Pro is expected to feature MediaTek's Dimensity 9200+ processor with 12GB RAM. The smartphone is expected to be launched in the mid-range segment. To confirm the claims we will have to wait for the smartphone to be launched in India.
Nothing Phone 2a
View all Images
The Nothing Phone 2a launch will take place today, March 5, in New Delhi. (Nothing)

After weeks of anticipation, the Nothing Phone 2a will be unveiled today, March 5, at an event held in New Delhi. This will be the third smartphone launched by the startup led by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei. Interestingly, it will also be the first non-flagship smartphone launched by Nothing. In a series of videos and posts over the last few days, Nothing has already confirmed several details about the Nothing Phone 2a, including its chipset. Ahead of the Nothing Phone 2a launch, know what to expect from the upcoming smartphone.

Nothing Phone 2a: Expected features and specifications

Carl Pei has already confirmed that the Nothing Phone 2a will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC under the hood with support for up to 12GB RAM. The official look of the smartphone was revealed a few days ago and it has confirmed the presence of a dual-camera setup on the back, although the actual numbers have not been confirmed. Rumours suggest that it will get a 50MP dual camera setup and a 32MP selfie shooter.

Also Read: Nothing Phone 2a at MWC 2024

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

It may sport a 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ OLED display on the front, as well as the iconic Gylph interface on the back. As per tipsters, the Nothing Phone 2a could be backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for up to 45W fast charging.

Nothing Phone 2a: Expected price in India and sale date

Although the actual pricing of the Nothing Phone 2a is likely to be announced when the smartphone launches at 5 PM IST today, Carl Pei has hinted at the possible price range. In a video shared by Nothing India on X, Pei went on the streets of Mumbai and asked people to guess the price of the Nothing Phone 2a, after which he confirmed that it would likely be priced at around Rs. 25000.

The landing page of the Nothing Phone 2a is already live on Flipkart, which indicates that the smartphone will be sold through it online.

Also Read: Get ready for Nothing Phone 2a launch!

In terms of availability, Nothing has already confirmed that the ‘#THE100 Drops flash sale' will commence tomorrow, March 6. Through this sale, 100 handsets will be available across 12 locations around the world including four in India - Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Buyers will also be able to walk away with an exclusive complimentary bundle that includes a custom Phone (2a) case and other exciting extra goodies.

First Published Date: 05 Mar, 13:10 IST
