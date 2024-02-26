 MWC 2024: Nothing Phone 2a launch - expected features, specs, release date and more | Mobile News

MWC 2024: Nothing Phone 2a launch - expected features, specs, release date and more

Nothing Phone 2a launch is expected on March 5 and here is a sneak peek at its expected features, specs, and more

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Feb 26 2024, 14:09 IST
Anticipation grows for Nothing Phone 2a launch. Check expected specs, design, and more. (Nothing)
Anticipation grows for Nothing Phone 2a launch. Check expected specs, design, and more. (Nothing)

As the Nothing Phone 2a launch approaches, rumours and leaks are fueling excitement among tech enthusiasts about the smartphone. Set to be a budget-friendly addition to Nothing's lineup, the phone is expected to debut shortly at an event at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 on February 27.

Nothing Phone 2a: Leaked Design

Speculations regarding the Nothing Phone 2a's design have sparked conflicting reports, but recent renders shed light on a unique aesthetic. Featuring dual rear cameras centred at the top and accompanied by Glyph lights, the phone is rumoured to sport a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset. Available in dark grey and white variants, the latest leaks provide a clearer picture of the phone's potential design.

Nothing Phone 2a: Expected Features

The Nothing Phone 2a is likely to boast a 6.7-inch OLED panel, dual cameras, MediaTek's Dimensity 7200 SoC, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. Operating on Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14, the device is expected to showcase a transparent back design. With a horizontal dual-camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor and a 32MP front-facing camera, the phone promises a notable photographic experience. The device's 6.7-inch display is projected to offer a 120Hz refresh rate, coupled with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chip under the hood. Battery capacity is rumoured to range from 4,500mAh to 4,800mAh, ensuring a reliable power source. On the software front, Nothing Phone 2a is likely to run on Nothing OS 2.5, based on Android 14, with promised updates for up to three years following the device's launch.

Nothing Phone 2a: Expected Price

The Nothing Phone 2a is expected to launch in two variants, with the base model in India featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Recent leaks suggest a pricing of 349 euros in Europe, roughly translating to Rs. 31000. In India, it is anticipated to be around Rs. 30000, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers.

First Published Date: 26 Feb, 14:08 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets