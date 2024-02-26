MWC 2024: Nothing Phone 2a launch - expected features, specs, release date and more

As the Nothing Phone 2a launch approaches, rumours and leaks are fueling excitement among tech enthusiasts about the smartphone. Set to be a budget-friendly addition to Nothing's lineup, the phone is expected to debut shortly at an event at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 on February 27.

Nothing Phone 2a: Leaked Design

Speculations regarding the Nothing Phone 2a's design have sparked conflicting reports, but recent renders shed light on a unique aesthetic. Featuring dual rear cameras centred at the top and accompanied by Glyph lights, the phone is rumoured to sport a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset. Available in dark grey and white variants, the latest leaks provide a clearer picture of the phone's potential design.

Nothing Phone 2a: Expected Features

The Nothing Phone 2a is likely to boast a 6.7-inch OLED panel, dual cameras, MediaTek's Dimensity 7200 SoC, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. Operating on Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14, the device is expected to showcase a transparent back design. With a horizontal dual-camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor and a 32MP front-facing camera, the phone promises a notable photographic experience. The device's 6.7-inch display is projected to offer a 120Hz refresh rate, coupled with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chip under the hood. Battery capacity is rumoured to range from 4,500mAh to 4,800mAh, ensuring a reliable power source. On the software front, Nothing Phone 2a is likely to run on Nothing OS 2.5, based on Android 14, with promised updates for up to three years following the device's launch.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Nothing Phone 2a: Expected Price

The Nothing Phone 2a is expected to launch in two variants, with the base model in India featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Recent leaks suggest a pricing of 349 euros in Europe, roughly translating to Rs. 31000. In India, it is anticipated to be around Rs. 30000, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers.

Also, read these top stories today:

AI carbon footprint time bomb! Tech giants are racing to ward off a carbon time bomb caused by the massive data centers they're building around the world. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra launched! Xiaomi 14 Ultra has a high-strength aluminum frame, Xiaomi nano-tech vegan leather, and Xiaomi Shield Glass. It is crafted from a single aluminum block. Xiaomi nano-tech vegan leather features a newly developed formula, resulting in a thinner and lighter finish. Read all about it here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.

Ukraine War as seen from space! An active open-source intelligence community has formed to keep track of troop activity, destruction and other aspects of the war.

Check it all out here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.