OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, Nord Buds 2 go on sale; Know the price, specs and features

The sales of OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds 2 start on April 11.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 12 2023, 09:48 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G
As OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds 2 go on sale, know all about them. (OnePlus)
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G
As OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds 2 go on sale, know all about them. (OnePlus)

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G features a large 108 MP main camera, a 6.72-inches 120 Hz display, and a 5000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging. OnePlus has also launched the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 which touts broad bass, both during calls and listening to music. Sales for both the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds 2 started on April 11.

As part of a special launch offer, if you buy the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G from April 11 till the stock lasts, you can get the OnePlus Nord Buds CE worth 2299 totally free of cost. The offer is available on purchases made on OnePlus.in, Amazon,in, OnePlus Experience Stores, authorised stores and select partner stores, till stocks last.

Don't lose heart if you miss this deal. From April 12 to April 15, you can get the OnePlus Nord Watch at a discount of 1000 when you buy the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G on OnePlus.in or the OnePlus Store App. From April 16 to April 30, you can buy the OnePlus Nord Watch at a discount of 500 when you buy the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G on OnePlus.in or the OnePlus Store App.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, with features like 8GB of virtual RAM expansion, SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition charging and Battery Health Engine.

With the new model, OnePlus has upgraded the battery of this smartphone – it has a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition, which is usually seen in OnePlus flagship smartphone models. This charges the battery from 0 to 80 percent in just 30 minutes.

A smart battery Health Engine improves the lifespan and preserves the capacity of the phone's battery. This provides smart, adaptive charging that matches your charging and sleeping patterns to prevent overcharging and premature ageing, thereby increasing its lifespan by up to 4 years of daily charging, claims the company. The smartphone offers a low-temperature charging experience, with 12 built-in temperature sensors that work in the background as the smartphone charges to keep it cool.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G comes with a 108 MP camera system and 9-in-1 pixel binning for photos. Its inbuilt Electronic Image Stabilization (ESI) technology enables you to shoot with enhanced detail and clarity using the 3X lossless zoom.

It also features an upgraded Portrait Mode with a 2MP depth-assist camera which comes with filters like bokeh and other effects. It also gets video modes such as slow motion video and dual view video mode.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset which is enabled by a GPU, increased power efficiency, and dual 5G mode network support with Wi-Fi 5 for seamless connectivity. Additionally, it gets an 8 GB of virtual RAM expansion which allows it to convert hard drive space into temporary virtual RAM.

This model also features purpose-built gaming optimizations with OxygenOS 13.1. It also features Quick Startup, which takes you straight into the last saved game without having to negotiate annoying opening animations and ads. A Game Focus Mode blocks off unwanted notifications and helps prevent mistouches for a focused gaming experience.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G comes with a large 6.72-inch, 120 Hz FHD display. The display comes with a 91.4 percent screen-to-body ratio and an adaptive refresh rate. It has a peak brightness of 680 nits.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G sports a glossy exterior and back with a thickness of 8.3 mm and a flat-edge design. It is available in two shades – Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 specifications

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 uses an AI algorithm to offset low-frequency responses and perform consistently even through ups and downs in the volume.

To balance the sound quality the earbuds come with the dynamic base enhancement in the Master Equalizer. This experience is further improved by the Advanced Clear Call feature, strengthened by a dual mic system that amplifies human voice while you are on an audio or video call.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 comes with a 12.4 mm driver unit. An added layer of titanium in the vibrating diaphragm improves audio stiffness and provides an instantaneous response for audio while a high-tension copper coil enhances tension and endurance.

These earphones also come with an Active Noise Cancellation feature with 25dB depth. The battery on OnePlus Nord Buds 2 can last you up to 5 hours without the case and 27 hours with the case, with the AAC and ANC features turned on, claims the company. It can work for up to 5 hours with 10 minutes of charge. This Fast Charging feature is fitted to both the earbuds as well as the charging case. The earbuds are made using eco-friendly materials and are durable against water and dust.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.

First Published Date: 12 Apr, 09:48 IST
