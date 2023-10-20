Icon

OnePlus Open LAUNCHED in India! Know all about this new foldable phone

OnePlus has launched its first-ever foldable smartphone in India as well as globally. From features, and specifications to price, know all about the OnePlus Open.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 20 2023, 12:46 IST
OnePlus Open
OnePlus Open is available for preorder in India. Know details. (OnePlus)
Up until a few years ago, if you wished to purchase a foldable smartphone in India, the only option available would have been Samsung. However, that is not the case anymore as brands such as Oppo, Motorola and Tecno have introduced several fold and flip smartphones, and that too at a price tag that has made this segment a much more competitive place. Aiming to establish its foothold in India's foldable smartphone market, OnePlus, which was once touted as the ‘flagship killer', has launched its first-ever flagship foldable smartphone in India.

From features, and specifications to price, know all about the new OnePlus Open.

OnePlus Open: Features and specifications

OnePlus' first-ever foldable smartphone features a 6.31-inch Super Fluid AMOLED LTPO cover display, with a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz. It is a 2K display with 431 ppi and 2800 nits peak brightness, which OnePlus calls DualPro XDR. On the other hand, the inner display is a 7.82-inch 2K Flexi-fluid AMOLED LTPO panel which also features a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, meaning it can adapt from 10Hz-120Hz depending on the requirement.

The OnePlus Open is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood, which is paired with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded to up to a further 12GB. In terms of graphics, the smartphone gets an Adreno 740 GPU and it runs on OxygenOS 13.2 based on Android 13. Aiming to enhance the user experience, it also sports an X-axis haptic motor.

It features a triple rear camera setup at the back, with a primary 48MP Sony LYT-T808 CMOS sensor with OIS and EIS. There's also a 64MP telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom and 6X in-sensor zoom. The third camera is a 48MP ultra-wide Sony IMX581 sensor. On the cover display, there is a 32MP selfie shooter with EIS, while the main display sports a 20MP EIS-equipped sensor.

In terms of battery, the OpenPlus Open features dual batteries with a combined capacity of 4805mAh, supporting up to 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging, and comes bundled with an 80W charging brick.

OnePlus Open: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Open has been launched at a price of Rs. 139999 and is available in only 1 variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. It is available in two colours - Emerald Dust and Voyager Black.

The smartphone is currently available for preorder and will go on sale starting October 27. It can be purchased from the official OnePlus website as well as retail stores. Interested customers can grab an instant discount of Rs. 5000 in ICICI Bank Credit Card as well as Credit/Debit EMI transactions.

