Own the iPhone 13 Mini for just Rs. 360; Know this powerful price trick

Are premium smartphones really worth it? It is a question that depends largely on preference, but they definitely offer a better overall experience than a mid-range phone. You get a better display quality, better camera hardware, a more powerful chipset, and the latest features. But the price these smartphones ask for can be difficult for most people to pay in a lump sum. And if that's what is holding you back, then it is time you take a look at this cool iPhone 13 Mini price cut on Amazon. Instead of paying Rs. 69900, you can pay as low as Rs. 360 per day. Confused? Check the details below.

iPhone 13 Mini price cut on Amazon

Paying for an expensive smartphone like the iPhone 13 Mini in one lump sum can be a difficult task for many. After all, Amazon has listed the 128GB variant of the smartphone at a price of Rs. 69900. But, there is a more convenient solution. You can instead opt for an EMI (Equated Monthly Installment) based payment option to divide the cost into multiple payments over a period of six months. And to make things better, Amazon has also introduced a no-cost EMI where you just have to pay the price of the product and will incur no interest rate on top of that. But this is not even the best part.

The best part about this EMI deal is that you get to take advantage of any flat discounts the platform is offering. Right now, the Rs. 69900 iPhone 13 Mini 128GB variant has a 7 percent discount, which brings down its price to Rs. 64900. If you take the EMI deal, this is all you have to pay.

As part of the EMI deal, you have to pay Rs. 10817 a month for 6 months straight to pay off the iPhone 13 Mini. This amount essentially comes down to Rs. 360 a day. This is the most affordable way to pay for an expensive gadget that is just a bit out of your affordability range. To know more about the deal, visit the Amazon product page.

Do note, you will have to pay an additional processing fee of Rs. 199 for the first EMI payment.

Exchange offer on iPhone 13 Mini

If you are someone who is happy to pay a lump sum but want the overall amount to be lower, you can instead opt for the exchange offer. Amazon currently has an exchange deal worth Rs. 25000. All you need is to exchange your existing smartphone. The amount of discount that you can redeem will depend on the smartphone model you exchange. However, if you can get the full value, you can take home the iPhone 13 Mini for just Rs. 39900.