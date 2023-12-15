POCO C65 launched in India with MediaTek Helio G85 chipset: Check price, specs, and more

Poco C65 has officially launched in the Indian market, positioning itself as the latest addition in the budget smartphone segment. Boasting an attractive design and robust internals, this smartphone hits the Indian market at a price point below ₹10,000. The POCO C65 sporting a robust MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, the POCO C65 delivers impressive performance. Its sleek and precisely crafted design, featuring a notch-free water-drop design, complements the immersive viewing experience provided by the stunning 6.74-inch HD+ 90Hz display.

Himanshu Tandon, Country Head of POCO India, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "Since its inception, we've witnessed an overwhelming response for our C series within the under 10K segment. The remarkable shipment of over 9.2 Million C series units is a clear indicator that our efforts are steering us in the right direction. With the introduction of the POCO C65, our focus is on enriching our product lineup in the affordable segment. This new addition exemplifies our commitment to providing consumers with a dynamic smartphone that harmoniously blends style and performance. We're excited about the prospects ahead as we continue to innovate and deliver value to our users."

POCO C65: Specifications

The POCO C65 smartphone prioritises a comfortable grip, measuring 168mm x 78mm x 8.09mm and weighing 192g. Its durability is enhanced with strong Corning Gorilla Glass and splash resistance. Featuring a side fingerprint scanner, the phone ensures quick access and extra security, combining user-friendliness with style.

In terms of storage, the POCO C65 offers versatile options: 4+128GB, 6+128GB, and even 8+256GB. Supporting two Nano SIM cards and a dedicated slot for a microSD card, users can expand storage up to a massive 1TB, catering to those who require extensive storage options.

The phone boasts a notch-free 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz, ensuring smooth scrolling and rapid touch responses. With certifications to reduce eye strain, the device prioritises user comfort.

Running on the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, the POCO C65 handles tasks smoothly and excels in gaming with its powerful GPU and fast processing speeds.

In the camera department, the phone impresses with a 50MP AI triple rear camera and a 2MP macro lens for detailed close-ups. The 8MP front camera ensures excellent selfies and video calls, accompanied by features like filters, night mode, and AI portrait mode for enhanced photo quality.

To keep users connected throughout the day, the POCO C65 is equipped with a robust 5000mAh battery. With 18W fast charging support, quick refuelling is possible, facilitated by the included 10W C-type charger.

POCO C65: Availability and Pricing in the Indian Market

The POCO C65 will be available on Flipkart starting at 12 PM on December 18, 2023, in two colours: Pastel Blue and Matte Black, with prices starting at Rs. 7,499. The smartphone is launching at Rs. 8,499 for the 4+128GB variant, Rs. 9,499 for the 6+128GB variant, and Rs. 10,999 for the 8+256GB variant. As a special sale day offer, customers can avail of the device at an exciting price of Rs. 7,499, Rs. 8,499, and Rs. 9,999 for the 4+128GB, 6+128GB, and 8+256GB variants, respectively, after a Rs. 1,000 discount with ICICI Debit/Credit cards/EMI transactions or an equivalent product exchange offer.