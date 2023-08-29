Rakhi Gift: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE just got a huge 46% price cut; check Flipkart deal now

Has your sister been planning to buy a smartphone for a long time? Then this is your time to surprise her with a new smartphone in the form of a Rakhi gift and it will not even cost you much. Yes, you heard it right. Flipkart is offering a huge discount on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, making it much more affordable for you. This premium Samsung smartphone comes with amazing features, just read about its specs below.

The Samsung S21 FE features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. The Smartphone comes with 4500 mAh Lithium-ion Battery. This premium Samsung smartphone also comes with a powerful Snapdragon 888 chipset which ultimately enhances its performance, and you get an amazing photography experience thanks to its camera with a telephoto lens. With the smartphone you get triple camera setup of 12MP + 12MP + 8MP (OIS). Additionally, the 32 MP front camera on this device enables you to take amazing selfies with colourful images. Read further to know how you can save more on this Flipkart deal.

Discount:

Flipkart is offering an initial discount of 46% making the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 fall to Rs. 39999 from Rs. 74999. Flipkart is offering exchange deal and several bank offers that can further reduce the price of the smartphone.

Exchange Deal:

Flipkart is also offering exchange deal where you can grab up to ₹39400 off. Do remember that the discount on the exchange deal depends upon the condition and resale value of the old smartphone you trade-in. You also need to verify your Pin code to check the availability of the exchange deal in your area.

Bank offers:

On Flipkart you can get bank offers such as 10% Cashback on Samsung Axis bank Credit Card, 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card and more.