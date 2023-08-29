Rakhi Gift: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE just got a huge 46% price cut; check Flipkart deal now

Want to get a premium smartphone at the price of a budget phone? Then this deal is for you.

By: HT TECH
Aug 29 2023, 18:26 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G gets whopping Rs. 39000 discount on Flipkart
1/5 Flipkart is giving out a whopping 52% discount on Galaxy S21 FE 5G bringing its price down from Rs. 749999 to just Rs. 35999. This means, there is an instant off of Rs. 39000 on the device. (Amritanshu Mukherjee/HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
2/5 Additionally, you can avail a discount of 10% upto Rs. 1250 on SBI cards as well as an exchange offer of upto Rs. 18500. If you club all the discounts, you will get the handset for just Rs. 16249. Whoa! That’s a massive money saving deal. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
3/5 You can even avail a no-cost EMI starting from as low as Rs. 1231 on selected bank cards. In the box, you will get 1 Year manufacturer warranty for the device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for In-box accessories. The in-box accessories include handset, ejection pin, data cable, quick start guide. (Samsung)
4/5 The phone comes with a 16.28 cm (6.4) dynamic AMOLED 2X display that significantly improves the multimedia experience while its 120 Hz refresh rate will let you play your favourite games smoothly without any stuttering. (Amritanshu Mukherjee/HT Tech)
5/5 The triple camera setup of 12MP + 12MP + 8MP on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G effortlessly captures great images that are social media ready. For selfies, there’s a 32MP front camera. It is equipped with a powerful battery of 4500 mAh that lasts for up to a day and then there is a 25W charging support as well as Wireless charger duo. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Now, get Samsung Galaxy S21 FE on Flipkart with this massive discount.
Now, get Samsung Galaxy S21 FE on Flipkart with this massive discount. (Samsung)

Has your sister been planning to buy a smartphone for a long time? Then this is your time to surprise her with a new smartphone in the form of a Rakhi gift and it will not even cost you much. Yes, you heard it right. Flipkart is offering a huge discount on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, making it much more affordable for you. This premium Samsung smartphone comes with amazing features, just read about its specs below.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Specs:

The Samsung S21 FE features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. The Smartphone comes with 4500 mAh Lithium-ion Battery. This premium Samsung smartphone also comes with a powerful Snapdragon 888 chipset which ultimately enhances its performance, and you get an amazing photography experience thanks to its camera with a telephoto lens. With the smartphone you get triple camera setup of 12MP + 12MP + 8MP (OIS). Additionally, the 32 MP front camera on this device enables you to take amazing selfies with colourful images. Read further to know how you can save more on this Flipkart deal.

Discount:

Flipkart is offering an initial discount of 46% making the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 fall to Rs. 39999 from Rs. 74999. Flipkart is offering exchange deal and several bank offers that can further reduce the price of the smartphone.

Exchange Deal:

Flipkart is also offering exchange deal where you can grab up to 39400 off. Do remember that the discount on the exchange deal depends upon the condition and resale value of the old smartphone you trade-in. You also need to verify your Pin code to check the availability of the exchange deal in your area.

Bank offers:

On Flipkart you can get bank offers such as 10% Cashback on Samsung Axis bank Credit Card, 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card and more.

First Published Date: 29 Aug, 18:26 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets