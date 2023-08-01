Redmi 12 5G, with 50MP, launched in India by Xiaomi; Check price, specification, and features

The Redmi 12 5G has been launched in India. The successor to last year's Redmi 11, is finally here and it gets some notable upgrades. The smartphone is part of the Redmi 12 series which also has the Redmi 12 4G. The smartphones were launched at a physical event in India by Xiaomi India President Muralikrishnan B. The event also unveiled the Redmi Watch 3 Active, the Xiaomi TV X series, and the Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2. Coming to Redmi 12, the smartphone was earlier launched in some international markets, but this is the first time it is coming to India. It gets the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, a 50MP primary camera, and 18W charging support. Let us take a look at the smartphone.

Redmi 12 5G price and availability

The Redmi 12 is available in three variants, 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB. The 4GB + 128GB variant has been priced at Rs. 10999 and the 6GB + 128GB variant will retail at Rs. 12499 and the 8GB + 256GB variant will be available for Rs. 14499. Do note, this is a net effective price, inclusive of the bank offer and exchange offers. Without them, the smartphone will be available for Rs. 11999, Rs. 13499, and Rs. 15499 respectively. The smartphones will be available on mi.com, Amazon, and Xiaomi retail stores starting August 4, 12 PM.

Redmi 12 5G specifications

The smartphone features a 6.79-inch FHD+ LCD display with a maximum refresh rate of 90Hz and a resolution of 1080 x 2460p. The smartphone runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box. The smartphone is equipped with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and is paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. This is the first time Redmi has introduced this processor in this price segment. It is also the global debut of this chipset as every other market has received the MediaTek Helio G88 processor internationally. The smartphone also features a dual 5G SIM card slot.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it gets a 16MP front camera. The Redmi 12 5G is backed by a 5000 mAh battery along with 18W charging support. It also features a 3.5mm headphone jack, an IR Blaster, and gets a charger in the box.

The smartphones will be available in three color options - Jade Black, Moonstone Silver, and Pastel Blue. The silver color variant has a glossy finish which refracts light into a rainbow pattern. The smartphone also gets a curved edge glass finish at the back.