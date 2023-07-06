Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date confirmed! Pre-reserve open; hinted at upcoming foldables

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date has been finally confirmed after a long series of leaks and rumours. Samsung will host its next Unpacked event on July 26th at 7 AM ET (4:30 PM IST). It will be hosted for the first time in Seoul, Korea. Based on the invitation and teaser, this can be determined that Samsung is expected to launch its much-anticipated foldable smartphones – Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. Apart from these, Samsung could also launch tablets and smartwatches are what you can expect. Here is everything you should know about the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 ahead of the launch event.

Where to watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event

Samsung has confirmed that the event will be streamed live on Samsung Newsroom, its official website at Samsung.com, and Samsung TV Plus. You can also catch it live on Samsung's YouTube channel starting at 4:30 PM IST on July 26th.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5: Pre-reserve begins

Ahead of the launch, Samsung has opened the window for buyers to pre-reserve either of four categories of what appears to be foldable smartphones, a watch or a tablet at just Rs. 1999. It is believed that the products refer to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Watch 6 series and the Galaxy Tab S9 series. Pre-reserving a product will offer you a Samsung coupon worth Rs. 6999 - i.e. VIP Pass worth Rs. 1999 and an E-Voucher of Rs. 5000 to spend on samsung.com. While the amount of Rs. 1999 for a VIP Pass paid to Pre-reserve your new Galaxy would be adjusted against the purchase value of the eligible device. All you need to do is visit the Samsung website and tap on the Pre-reserve button to add a new Galaxy Pre-reserve VIP Pass and pay Rs. 1999.

Similarly, Samsung buyers in the US can get $50 when they pre-order the product while providing their name and email.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Expected launches

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: According to leaks from @OnLeaks, Samsung is anticipated to enhance the cover display of the Z Flip 5 to an impressive 3.4-inch. This year, the new Z Flip model is expected to receive an upgrade to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is also available in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. In terms of photography, it might retain the same dual 12MP camera setup. Additionally, there are expectations of an IP58 rating for increased durability.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Likewise the Z Flip 5, the upcoming Samsung Fold smartphone is also expected to be upgraded with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Moreover, it is expected to sport a 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED display and a 6.2-inch AMOLED cover panel. For photography, it may get a 50MP primary camera alongside a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto camera. On the front side, a 12MP selfie camera is expected to be offered on the cover as well as on the foldable display.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series: Apart from these foldable smartphones, Samsung is rumoured to launch the Galaxy Watch 6 too. Leaks suggest that the Galaxy Watch 6 may get curved glass and better battery life than its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series: As per a report by GizmoChina, the Galaxy Tab S9+ model surfaced on the NBTC certification website. This hints at the expected launch soon, possibly during the Galaxy Unpacked event. Reports suggest that Samsung may launch the Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

However, it must be noted that these specs and expected models are based on leaks and rumours. The official information will be confirmed on the day of the event.