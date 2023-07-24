Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4

Take a look at the features of Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Flip 5 and know the differences.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 24 2023, 13:00 IST
2023's Amazon Prime Day tablet specials: Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, and more
The Amazon prime day sale starts on July 15! Check out the discounted tablets from Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and more. 
1/6 The Amazon prime day sale starts on July 15! Check out the discounted tablets from Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and more.  (Pexels)
Xiaomi Pad 5: The Pad 5 comes with a 10.95 -inch 2.5K+ display. It features a 6 GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. Additionally, It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Octa-core processor. On Amazon, the price of the tablet starts from Rs. 37999. Get it at huge discount on Amazon prime day sale.
2/6 Xiaomi Pad 5: The Pad 5 comes with a 10.95 -inch 2.5K+ display. It features a 6 GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. Additionally, It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Octa-core processor. On Amazon, the price of the tablet starts from Rs. 37999. Get it at huge discount on Amazon prime day sale. (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE : The tablet comes with a 12.4-inch Large Vibrant display with 60Hz of refresh rate. The storage capacity of the tablet is 64 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM.  The price starts from Rs. 49999. However, get it at a discounted price from July 15.
3/6 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE : The tablet comes with a 12.4-inch Large Vibrant display with 60Hz of refresh rate. The storage capacity of the tablet is 64 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM.  The price starts from Rs. 49999. However, get it at a discounted price from July 15. (Amazon)
Honor Pad 8: The tablet features a 12-inch IPS 2K display with a storage capacity of 128 GB and 4 GB RAM. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core processor. The price range starts from Rs.29999. you can get it for a discounted price from July 15. 
4/6 Honor Pad 8: The tablet features a 12-inch IPS 2K display with a storage capacity of 128 GB and 4 GB RAM. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core processor. The price range starts from Rs.29999. you can get it for a discounted price from July 15.  (Amazon)
image caption
5/6 Apple 2022 iPad Air: The iPad Air features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with Apple M1 chip with Neural Engine. It also features a 12 MP main camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide camera. The price range for this iPad begins from Rs.59900. It will be available with a huge price cut during the Amazon Prime Day sale.   (Amazon)
2023's Amazon Prime Day tablet specials are out and you will get huge benefits. So, get ready to virtually shop-till-you-drop.
6/6 2023's Amazon Prime Day tablet specials are out and you will get huge benefits. So, get ready to virtually shop-till-you-drop. (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
View all Images
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 may retain the dual 12MP camera setup found on the Z Flip 4. (Unsplash)

Samsung is preparing for its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26, where it is expected to unveil exciting products, including the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Flip 5. So, If you want to choose the Galaxy Flip model as your next smartphone, then read on.

This new foldable smartphone is rumored to come with significant improvements compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Differences between Glaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Flip 5

Since the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is around the corner now, we have listed the differences between the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Flip, based on the speculation from various tipsters. Check these differences and decide for yourself:

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Battery: Reports suggest that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be equipped with a 3700mAh battery, similar to the capacity of the Z Flip 4. Both devices are expected to support 25W wired charging.

Cameras: The Galaxy Z Flip 5 may retain the dual 12MP camera setup found on the Z Flip 4. However, there are hints that it could come with new image sensors, potentially leading to improved photography performance.

Performance: The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to receive a performance boost with an upgrade to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, replacing the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 used in the Z Flip 4. In terms of software, it is likely to run on Android 13 with Samsung's One UI skin.

Design and Display: The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is said to feature a larger cover display than the Galaxy Z Flip 4. While the Z Flip 4 had a 1.9-inch cover display and a 6.7-inch main panel, the Z Flip 5 is rumored to have a 3.4-inch cover screen with the main 6.7-inch display remaining the same.

Pre-registration for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available on Samsung's website. The tech giant is offering exclusive access to pre-order discounts. So, if you want this premium phone to be yours, pre-order it at the earliest.

As the leaks and rumors continue to circulate, Samsung fans are eagerly waiting to see how these upgrades will enhance the overall user experience of the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Jul, 13:00 IST
Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets