Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung is preparing for its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26, where it is expected to unveil exciting products, including the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Flip 5. So, If you want to choose the Galaxy Flip model as your next smartphone, then read on.

This new foldable smartphone is rumored to come with significant improvements compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Differences between Glaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Flip 5

Since the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is around the corner now, we have listed the differences between the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Flip, based on the speculation from various tipsters. Check these differences and decide for yourself:

Battery: Reports suggest that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be equipped with a 3700mAh battery, similar to the capacity of the Z Flip 4. Both devices are expected to support 25W wired charging.

Cameras: The Galaxy Z Flip 5 may retain the dual 12MP camera setup found on the Z Flip 4. However, there are hints that it could come with new image sensors, potentially leading to improved photography performance.

Performance: The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to receive a performance boost with an upgrade to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, replacing the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 used in the Z Flip 4. In terms of software, it is likely to run on Android 13 with Samsung's One UI skin.

Design and Display: The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is said to feature a larger cover display than the Galaxy Z Flip 4. While the Z Flip 4 had a 1.9-inch cover display and a 6.7-inch main panel, the Z Flip 5 is rumored to have a 3.4-inch cover screen with the main 6.7-inch display remaining the same.

Pre-registration for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available on Samsung's website. The tech giant is offering exclusive access to pre-order discounts. So, if you want this premium phone to be yours, pre-order it at the earliest.

As the leaks and rumors continue to circulate, Samsung fans are eagerly waiting to see how these upgrades will enhance the overall user experience of the Galaxy Z Flip 5.