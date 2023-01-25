    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price drop! Foldable phone can be yours for just 29999 on Flipkart

    Now, grab the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable smartphone with a massive discount on Flipkart. Check out the offer details here.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 25 2023, 12:06 IST
    Steal price! Check Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy M13, Samsung Galaxy M33 sale
    Samsung Galaxy S22
    1/5 Samsung Galaxy S22 – The Samsung Galaxy S22 is originally priced at Rs. 85999, as mentioned on Amazon. However, the e-commerce platform has announced an amazing offer on it where its price has been reduced to just Rs. 54540. (sprint.com)
    Samsung Galaxy S22
    2/5 Moreover, you can get up to Rs. 15200 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G as an exchange bonus. Customers can get a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Moreover, there’s an option for no-cost EMI meaning you can buy the smartphone with a payment plan, without any hassle of paying any interest. (Amritanshu/HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy M13
    3/5 Samsung Galaxy M13 – Samsung Galaxy M13 is usually priced at Rs. 14999, though you can grab it for just Rs. 10999, giving the customers a huge 27 percent initial discount on this budget smartphone from Samsung. Get up to Rs. 10250 off on the Samsung Galaxy M13 exchange bonus. You can get 10 percent Instant Discount up to Rs. 1000 on HDFC Bank Card transactions if you are an Amazon Prime customer.  (Samsung)
    Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
    4/5 Samsung Galaxy M33 – Samsung Galaxy M33 can be yours for just Rs. 16499 on Amazon, against its original price of Rs. 24999. Moreover, get Rs. 15200 as exchange bonus and Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions on the smartphone.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime
    5/5 Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime – The Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime is usually priced at Rs. 13499 but you can get a discount on it as well as an additional coupon of Rs. 500 which reduces the price to just Rs. 12499. You can also get Rs. 11950 as trade-in bonus and Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions on the smartphone.  (Samsung)
    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
    View all Images
    There's an amazing offer live on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 by Flipkart. (Unsplash)

    If you've been scouring the market for a smartphone which makes you stand out from others, then the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 might be the one to look at. Samsung has a couple of offerings in this segment with the likes of Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. The tech giant launched its Galaxy Z Flip 3 in 2021 and it is still an excellent device with a unique design and powerful specs. Although the foldable smartphones usually cost a fortune, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 can be bought at a steal price right now.

    Check out the details of this amazing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 offer on Flipkart here.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 discount

    The 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is originally priced at Rs. 95999 on Flipkart. However, Flipkart has announced a stellar offer on it where it can be yours for just 29999!

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Flipkart is initially offering a humongous 47 percent discount on Galaxy Z Flip 3 after which it is available for just Rs. 49999. That's not all. You can further reduce the price of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 using exchange offers and bank benefits.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Exchange Offer

    Flipkart is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. You can get up to Rs. 20000 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 if you exchange your old smartphone. However, you need to enter your pin code and check if the exchange offer is available at your place or not. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone.

    Both these offers combined take down the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 to just Rs. 29999, which is even less than the price of an iPhone SE!

    B0B8SVGBL4

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bank Offers

    Flipkart is also offering plenty of bank offers which you can avail to make this deal even sweeter. Get 10 percent off up to Rs. 750 on Federal Bank Debit and Credit Card, and HSBC Credit Card and EMI transactions. Customers can get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card 10 percent off on Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card. Lastly, purchase now & get a surprise cashback coupon for January and February 2023.

    First Published Date: 25 Jan, 12:06 IST
    Tags:
    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price drop! Foldable phone can be yours for just 29999 on Flipkart
