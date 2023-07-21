Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: The new Flip phone is different?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Samsung is all set to host its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26. From foldable smartphones to new Galaxy watches and tablets, the event is expected to announce exciting Galaxy products soon. However, one of the highlighted launches of this year's Galaxy Unpacked event will definitely be the Galaxy Z Flip 5. We say so, as the leaks and rumours are hinting towards some notable upgrades in design as well as performance. Having said that, last year's Galaxy Z Flip 4 was definitely fun to use because of its clamshell design, huge cover display that shows message previews, basic control toggles, and a viewfinder for the main cameras.

The same idea will likely be carried over to the Galaxy Z Flip 5. At least that is what the teaser and renders have suggested. But there is a big difference - it has a much bigger display!

So, what else has been changed for the Galaxy Z Flip 5? Ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event, have a quick look at how the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will differ from last year's Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4

Design and Display: Bigger cover display! The Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a 1.9-inch cover display along with a 6.7-inch main panel. The main difference that you will see is a rumoured 3.4-inch cover screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. However, the main display is expected to remain the same at 6.7 inches.

Performance: The new Flip phone is expected to get an upgrade to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset over the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which has the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. Talking about the software, it may run on Android 13 with Samsung's One UI skin on top.

Battery: As per a report by SamMobile, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 may pack a 3700mAh battery. That means you may not get any boost in the battery performance as the Galaxy Z Flip 4 also packs a 3700mAh battery with support of 25W wire charging.

Cameras: This year, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 may not get any update as it is tipped to get a dual 12MP camera setup. However, tipster Yogesh Brar suggests that it may get new image sensors which may ultimately result in better-quality of photography. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a 12MP wide camera along with a 12MP ultra-wide sensor.