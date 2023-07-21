Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: The new Flip phone is different?

Waiting for the next Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5? Check the new grades this Flip phone is expected to roll out that will make it much better than the previous Galaxy Z Flip 4.

By: DIVYA
Jul 21 2023, 18:35 IST
From Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to Galaxy Tab S9: Know the expected launches at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023
Samsung Unpacked event
1/5 Samsung is gearing up for the launch of the “next generation of its foldable series”, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. It could launch other products such as tablets and watches too. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
2/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 - Samsung’s top-end foldable smartphone is expected to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 which could give it a performance boost while also increasing the efficiency. Reports claim that it will maintain the same form factor as its predecessor but have a lighter and thinner design with a new hinge. It could also get a price decrease and undercut the Pixel Fold. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
image caption
3/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 - The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could also see the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powering the smartphone, and it could benefit from a major redesign on the outside. According to reports, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could get a giant 3.5-inch display on the outside which is nearly double the 1.9-inch cover display on its predecessor. It could also get the new hinge that is being developed for the Galaxy Z Fold 5. (Unsplash)
image caption
4/5 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 - While there is no confirmation about the Galaxy Watch 6, Samsung could unveil it like last year, at its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. According to reports, the Galaxy Watch 6 could feature curved glass and improved battery life. Samsung could add blood glucose monitoring to its smartwatches. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
5/5 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 - Samsung could also launch 3 tablets as part of its Tab S9 lineup that includes a standard version, a Plus version, and a top-end version, as per a WinFuture report. It could get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood along with OLED displays, The Tab S9 series could be identical to its predecessor but feature improved cameras taken from the Galaxy S23 series. (Representative Image) (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
View all Images
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to launch later this month on July 26. (Representative) (Unsplash)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Samsung is all set to host its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26. From foldable smartphones to new Galaxy watches and tablets, the event is expected to announce exciting Galaxy products soon. However, one of the highlighted launches of this year's Galaxy Unpacked event will definitely be the Galaxy Z Flip 5. We say so, as the leaks and rumours are hinting towards some notable upgrades in design as well as performance. Having said that, last year's Galaxy Z Flip 4 was definitely fun to use because of its clamshell design, huge cover display that shows message previews, basic control toggles, and a viewfinder for the main cameras.

The same idea will likely be carried over to the Galaxy Z Flip 5. At least that is what the teaser and renders have suggested. But there is a big difference - it has a much bigger display!

So, what else has been changed for the Galaxy Z Flip 5? Ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event, have a quick look at how the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will differ from last year's Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4

Design and Display: Bigger cover display! The Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a 1.9-inch cover display along with a 6.7-inch main panel. The main difference that you will see is a rumoured 3.4-inch cover screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. However, the main display is expected to remain the same at 6.7 inches.

Performance: The new Flip phone is expected to get an upgrade to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset over the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which has the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. Talking about the software, it may run on Android 13 with Samsung's One UI skin on top.

Battery: As per a report by SamMobile, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 may pack a 3700mAh battery. That means you may not get any boost in the battery performance as the Galaxy Z Flip 4 also packs a 3700mAh battery with support of 25W wire charging.

Cameras: This year, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 may not get any update as it is tipped to get a dual 12MP camera setup. However, tipster Yogesh Brar suggests that it may get new image sensors which may ultimately result in better-quality of photography. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a 12MP wide camera along with a 12MP ultra-wide sensor.

First Published Date: 21 Jul, 18:20 IST
