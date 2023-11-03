Icon

Samsung phones under 30000: Galaxy A23 5G, Galaxy M34 5G to Galaxy A14 5G, check out the top 5

Check out the top 5 Samsung phones under 30000.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Nov 03 2023, 14:28 IST
Icon
Samsung smartphone
icon View all Images
This Diwali, gift yourself a versatile Samsung smartphone. (AP)

Samsung phones under 30000: Diwali is almost here and this is the time when you might want to get yourself a tech upgrade. Samsung is one of the most trusted brands in India when it comes to smartphones. Samsung has a vast range of smartphones in every price range, be it a budget phone or a premium smartphone.so, you can choose from a variety of smartphones. We have prepared a list of the top 5 phones under 30000. Check out these smartphones and choose according to your needs.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G (Silver, 6GB, 128GB Storage):

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Octa-Core processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB. Running on Android 12.0, it features a 6.6 LCD Display with a 120Hz refresh rate to ensure ensuring a smooth user experience. It comes with a 5000mAh non-removable battery and also supports super-fast charging. This device boasts a Knox Security Guard for data privacy. It also features a 50MP OIS quad camera with digital zoom capabilities. The maximum retail price of this smartphone is Rs. 28990.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G (Waterfall Blue, 8GB, 256GB)

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G offers a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This mid-range smartphone is powered by an Exynos 1280 Octa-Core processor, to deliver a true 5G experience. The device comes with a 50MP triple camera setup. It also boasts a massive 6000mAh battery to keep your smartphone's battery charged for a full day. This smartphone offers 4 generations of OS upgrades and 5 years of security updates. The maximum retail price of this smartphone is Rs.28499.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G (Stardust Silver, 8GB, 256GB):

This model boasts 8GB RAM, 256GB ROM (expandable up to 1TB), and a 17.02cm (6.7-inch) Full HD+ Display with a super AMOLED screen and 120Hz refresh rates. Powered by a Samsung Exynos 1380 processor, it offers a whopping 108MP + 8MP + 2MP triple camera setup and a 32MP front camera. With a 6000mAh battery, this phone ensures extended usage. It's priced at Rs.29999.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (Dark Red, 8GB, 128GB Storage):

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G features a 6.6 FHD+ LCD display. This smartphone runs on an Octa-Core processor. It consists of a triple rear camera with a 50MP main camera. This model of Samsung smartphone is powered by Android 13 and offers up to 16GB RAM with RAM Plus. This device comes with a 5000mAh battery and a Coherent Large battery capacity with AI Power management. The Maximum Retail price of this smartphone is Rs.22999.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Mystique Green, 8GB, 128GB Storage)

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is powered by an Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5nm processor, designed to deliver a true 5G experience with 12-band support. The 6.6-inch LCD display boasts a crisp FHD+ resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. This smartphone features a 50MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. It comes with a massive 6000 mAh battery. The device runs on the latest Android v12.0 with One UI 4. The Maximum Retail Price of this smartphone is Rs.25999.

First Published Date: 03 Nov, 14:28 IST
