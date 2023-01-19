Samsung to launch more than one Ultra device on Feb 1 alongside Galaxy S23 series

Samsung could launch the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra alongside the Galaxy S23 Ultra at the Feb 1 launch event.

Samsung could launch at least two Ultra branded devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1. The Galaxy S23 series has been confirmed for launch on February 1 but Samsung has hinted at other device categories accompanying the flagship S series devices. Based on last year's launch pattern, it seems Samsung is hinting at the successor to the Galaxy Tab S8 series, with an Ultra model topping the range. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Samsung launch event.

Based on a new blog post from Samsung's TM Roh, it is hinted that Samsung is planning to launch two premium category devices. “The Galaxy S Ultra has truly become the pinnacle of Samsung Mobile's innovation, a marque that stands out against everything else, and soon we'll show you what Ultra can do in even more device categories,” says the post.

More Samsung Ultra devices coming?

The Galaxy S23 Ultra could largely be accompanied by the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Rumours also suggest that Samsung is planning to launch two new Galaxy Book laptops, and there could be an Ultra variant present here as well. We will have to wait and see which devices get the Ultra tag other than the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Samsung is also hinting at seamless and smooth performance, as well as a new 200MP camera sensor that should improve low light photography. Leaks suggest that Samsung will use an enhanced version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with an overclocked prime core. This should make it the most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone in the market for now. The 200MP ISOCELL HM2 sensor is expected to offer greater gains in low light performance, which is why Samsung is teasing “moonshots” in the Galaxy S23 Ultra's teaser.

Leaked renders have shown the Galaxy S23 Ultra to have an identical design to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, albeit in new colours. The S Pen stylus will be present here as well. The Ultra will have a 5000mAh battery with support for a 45W wired charging solution. Samsung will also retains the same 6.8-inch Quad HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display.