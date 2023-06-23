Should you buy the iPhone 14 Pro or hold off till the iPhone 15 Pro?

iPhone 15 series launch is just three months away. Leaks and rumours have already told us a lot about the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and the iPhone 15 Pro models both in terms of look and specs. Meanwhile, many iPhone buyers are in a dilemma if they should wait for the next flagship iPhone 15 Pro or buy the currently available iPhone 14 Pro. Undoubtedly, the iPhone 14 Pro comes with top-notch specs, the most powerful chipset on an iPhone, and updated cameras. So, should you buy the iPhone 14 Pro or wait for the iPhone 15 Pro to launch? Find out.

iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro

Thunderbolt port

One of the most important upgrades on iPhone 15 is surely the USB-C port. iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are tipped to get a Thunderbolt port that enables live 4K Thunderbolt outputs too. All iPhones, including iPhone 14 Pro, have the older lightning port.

Camera upgrades

As per the leakster Ice Universe, iPhone 15 Pro Max will get a Sony IMX903 camera sensor which is almost an inch in size. The larger sensor can capture 20 percent more light and also has built-in support for 14-bit DNG RAW for better photography. On the other hand hand iPhone 14 Pro has a primary 48MP 1/1.28" sensor. It is accompanied with 12MP sensor for ultrawide camera of 1/2.55" unit and a telephoto lens of 12MP with a 1/3.5" sensor.

Design changes

This year, Apple is expected to feature rounded edges. Currently, iPhone 14 Pro has a boxy design. Not just that, Apple reportedly intends to bring changes in the Mute switch or "Action button" to iPhone 15 Pro.

Chipset

One of the most exciting upgrades that will boost the power in the iPhone 15 Pro is the new chipset. The current iPhone 14 Pro packs an A16 Bionic chipset which is currently the most powerful chipset in the iPhone series. However, leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro will pack a new A17 Bionic chipset which will be more powerful than the current A16 chipset and may well be the fastest chip on any smartphone.

Price

Dan Ives, Barron's prominent Wedbush analyst, revealed in his new research that the iPhone 15 range will indeed be more expensive than current models. However, the exact price leak is yet to reveal the expected price of the iPhone 15 Pro. On the other hand, iPhone 14 Pro was launched at a starting price of Rs. 1,29,900 in India.

Based on these expected upgrades, it is worth saying that iPhone 15 Pro will be an interesting phone to wait for.