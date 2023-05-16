Battery drain issue on Pixel 7 Pro and other Google smartphones? There is a fix; Check NOW

We have noticed Pixel owners suffering from battery drain and overheating issues. So, if your Pixel is one of them, know that a fix is on the way.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: May 16 2023, 10:50 IST
Google Pixel 7 Pro
View all Images
Pixel owners have reported severe battery drain issues on their smartphones. (Unsplash)

Google recently launched its latest affordable phone, the Pixel 7a at the Google I/O 2023 and it has left us impressed with the features it offers at its price point. At $100 less than the Pixel 7, the Pixel 7a gets the same processor and RAM and Pixel-specific features. What's shocking is that the Pixel 7a offers even better cameras than the more expensive Pixel 7. So, if you've been searching for a pure Android experience, we would recommend you get the Pixel 7a. But even Google's own smartphones have their own fair share of problems.

Battery drain issues

Recently, we have noticed that Pixel owners are suffering from severe battery drain issues on their smartphones. Moreover, it is also causing the phones to overheat, harming the battery life and health of the device even further. We have been using the Pixel 7a for a couple of weeks but haven't run into any battery or overheating issues so far but we'll keep an eye on it. However, Pixel 6, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users have reported suffering from these issues on platforms such as Reddit.

Users on Reddit have reported as much as a 32% battery drain by just the background processes run by the Google app Android Systems Intelligence alone. Pixel owners believe a May 12 update could have triggered the battery drain problem and the culprit behind this issue is the Google app. And to confirm their suspicions, Google has recently released a statement acknowledging the issue.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Google, in a statement to 9to5Google, has acknowledged that the battery and overheating issues are occurring due to a “backend change” within the Google app. This has been causing battery drain on a“subset of Android devices”.

Google releases a fix

Fortunately, Google has taken note of the issue and has already started rolling out a fix. This fix shouldn't require a system or app update but it will just be a server-side fix that will fix the issue immediately. “We rolled out a fix shortly after becoming aware of the issue and impacted users should see their devices return to normal behavior immediately, “ Google said in its statement.

So, if you've been suffering from battery drain and overheating issues on your Google Pixel phones, then we suggest you wait for this fix to arrive and it could solve the underlying issue.

First Published Date: 16 May, 10:49 IST
Tags:
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets