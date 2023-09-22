Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G launched: Know the specs, price, availability and more

Icon

Techno has launched its first foldable phone in India and will be available for purchase from October 1 on Amazon.

Tecno has officially launched its first flip phone in India, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G, which is quite different from the usual flip phones, says the company. This one is for those who want a taste of luxury without breaking the bank.

Design and Display

The Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G boasts a design inspired by the "universe". It features a circular cover screen called "The Planet" and a camera module that resembles an "Asteroid Belt." The back of the phone uses a premium lychee-pattern classic vegan leather to add a touch of luxury, Gizmochina reported.

The small cover display measures 1.32 inches, while the inside boasts a large 6.9-inch flexible AMOLED display with high resolution, brightness, and a fast refresh rate. Tecno claims this display can withstand 200,000 folds without creasing.

Impressive Camera System

One of the standout features is the camera system with a 64 MP primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. The main camera excels in low light thanks to its high sensitivity and pixel format. For selfies, there's a 32 MP front camera with a unique front-facing flashlight.

Additionally, the FreeCam System lets you take creative shots from various angles, and you can even control it with gestures and voice commands.

Performance

Under the hood, the Phantom V Flip 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 5G chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. This setup ensures smooth performance for various tasks.

The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support, giving you a quick boost when needed. It offers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 5G connectivity, supporting multiple 5G bands.

Price and Availability

The Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G comes in Iconic Black and Mystic Dawn colours with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It's available in India at an early bird price of Rs. 49,999, starting from October 1 on Amazon. The phone will also be available in other countries soon.

