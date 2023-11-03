Icon

Top Realme phones under 20000: Affordable powerhouses with impressive features

Grab the best Realme phones under 20000, offering premium features on a budget. Explore our top picks for budget-conscious smartphone buyers.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 03 2023, 12:51 IST
Icon
Realme
Discover the best Realme phones under 20000. (Ijaj| HT Tech)
Realme
Discover the best Realme phones under 20000. (Ijaj| HT Tech)

Are you on a budget but still want a powerful mobile phone? Realme offers a range of impressive smartphones under 20000 with sleek designs and premium features. These Realme phones combine affordability with high performance, making them a great choice for budget-conscious buyers. Realme has built a strong reputation for delivering budget-friendly mobile phones in India. These phones are known for their quality design and reliable processors, making them perfect for those looking for affordable and mid-budget options. The best Realme phones in India cater to various needs and come with long-lasting battery life.

To help you make an informed choice, we have narrowed down some of the best Realme phones under 20000.

1. Realme Narzo N53

The Realme Narzo N53 boasts a 6.74-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, offering a stunning display experience. It runs on the efficient Unisoc T612 SoC chipset and realme UI 4.0, based on Android 13. The phone features an 8MP front camera and a powerful 50MP primary rear camera, ensuring impressive photography.

2. Realme 9i 5G

Launched in August last year, the Realme 9i 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset and comes with a 6.6-inch 90Hz IPS LCD screen, protected by Panda Glass. It features a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and offers a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. With options in gold, black, and blue, it's a great value at just 14,999 INR.

3. Realme Narzo N55

The Realme Narzo N55 offers a 6.72-inch display and quick 33W charging. With a dual-camera setup featuring a 64MP + 2MP primary camera and an 8MP selfie camera, it's ideal for photography enthusiasts. Plus, it comes with ample storage options, offering up to 12GB of RAM. Choose from the stylish Prime Black and Prime Blue colors.

4. Realme 11 Pro 5G

The Realme 11 Pro 5G comes with a stunning 120Hz curved AMOLED display on its 6.7-inch Full HD+ panel. Powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7050 SoC, it boasts a dual-camera setup with a 100MP + 2MP configuration. With a large 5,000mAh battery and 67W fast charging, it's a fantastic choice for heavy users.

5. Realme XT

The Realme XT features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor. Its 4000mAh battery ensures all-day usage. The phone includes a single-camera setup with a 64+8+2+2 MP primary sensor and a 16MP selfie shooter. It's available with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, making it a solid all-around choice.

These Realme phones under 20000 offer excellent value for your money. With a variety of options to choose from, you can find the right Realme phone to suit your needs and budget.

