Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Finding a great deal on a smartphone is like looking for a needle in a haystack unless clarity is provided. Doing exactly that is the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023. The e-commerce major has brought window shopping right into our hands and our smartphones, and there are plenty of options available, especially if you're not sure which smartphone to go for. Should you buy the best camera phone, the one with the best chip, or the phone that is the most stylish? Should you spend over Rs. 50000 on a flagship device or purchase a mid-range smartphone without emptying your pockets? These are the questions that come to mind when you're shopping for smartphones. Fortunately, you don't have to look too hard to find great smartphone deals due to the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023. Not just smartphones, a host of great deals on a vast range of products will be available including accessories, electronics, home appliances, and more.

So, if you have been scouring the market for a great deal on a smartphone, you're in luck, as the Amazon Great Indian Festival kicks off on October 8 - Prime members can grab deals a day early on October 7! During the sale, buyers will be able to nab great deals on smartphones from various brands such as Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Vivo, and more. Apart from straight discounts, you can also take advantage of other offers such as exchange deals, bank discounts, cashback offers, no-cost EMIs, and more.

Be it budget smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy M14, mid-range options like the iQOO Z7 Pro, or high-end devices like the iPhone 13, great deals are awaiting buyers in every segment during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Thus, you can nab the smartphone with the best camera to capture all your moments, the one that has the longest battery life that'll last you a whole day and more, or the phone that stands out from the crowd due to its unique design - all this while saving big.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Check out the top smartphone deals you can grab during the Amazon Great Indian Festival among the likes of iPhone 13, iQOO Z7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M14, and more.

1. iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 was launched by Apple in 2021 and remains one of the best smartphones you can buy today. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The display supports up to 1200 nits peak brightness as well as True Tone, P3 Wide Colour Gamut, and HDR. The iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic SoC which also powers the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The chip features a 6‑core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores, a 4‑core GPU, and a 16‑core Neural Engine.

It features an amazing 12MP dual-camera setup at the back and a 12MP selfie shooter on the front. The camera system is equipped with several features such as Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 4, Advanced red‑eye correction, and Auto image stabilization. The primary 12MP camera supports Sensor‑shift optical image stabilization for capturing stable shots. It features 2X optical zoom out as well as digital zoom up to 5X. The iPhone 13 has received the iOS 17 update which brings a ton of new and innovative features to the iPhone. In terms of storage, the iPhone 13 is available in three options - 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

While iPhones are usually priced at a premium, Apple dropped its price after launching the iPhone 15 series, meaning it is already available at a discounted price. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival which kicks off on October 8, Amazon will be offering the iPhone 13 at just Rs. 39999!

B09G9D8KRQ-1

The smartphone usually retails for Rs. 59900 but will be available for Rs. 45000 during the sale which kicks off on October 7 for Prime members and October 8 for non-Prime members. Additionally, buyers will also be able to grab up to Rs. 2500 off as SBI bank discounts. If you wish to trade in your old smartphone, Amazon will also be offering a massive exchange bonus on the smartphone, which includes an additional Rs. 3500 off! Amazingly, all the offers combined can take down the price of the iPhone 13 to as low as Rs. 35000!

Display Camera Battery Storage Processor Operating system 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR (60Hz) 12MP+12MP dual rear cameras, 12MP front camera 3240mAh (20W) Up to 512GB Apple A15 Bionic iOS 17

2. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

If budget smartphones are the ones you prefer, then Samsung needs no introduction. The Samsung Galaxy M14 is one of the brand's top offerings in the low end of the mid-range segment. It features a massive 6.6-inch FHD+ PLS LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is powered by the Exynos 1330 octa-core SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, which is expandable up to 1TB via MicroSD Card. If you're an avid photographer, then the Galaxy M14 5G has got you covered. It features a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary camera, 2MP macro camera, and 2MP depth sensor. The camera system offers digital zoom up to 10X. In terms of battery life, the Galaxy M14 5G gets a massive 6000mAh battery that Samsung claims can last up to 2 days. It also gets 25W fast charging support.

B0BZCSSNV7-2

But why are we talking about a lower mid-range smartphone when you're actually searching for a budget device? That is because during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, buyers will be able to grab massive discounts on the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G. It usually retails for Rs. 18990. However, starting October 8 for non-Prime members and October 7 for Prime members, the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G will be available at a net effective price of Rs. 10490, including the bank offer! If you do not wish to pay the full amount in one go, you can take advantage of 6-month no-cost EMI offers on the device.

Display Camera Battery Storage Processor Operating system 6.6-inch FHD+ PLS LCD (90Hz) 50MP+2MP+2MP rear cameras, 13MP front camera 6000mAh (25W) 128GB (expandable up to 1TB) Samsung Exynos 1330 OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13

3. iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G

Gaming smartphones have become extremely popular these days, and iQOO joins some of the world's top brands in the category of best gaming smartphones. Launched in July this year, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G packs a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and a resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixels. The display supports up to 1300 nits peak brightness. It has a 120Hz refresh rate which helps make the gaming experience a lot smoother. To keep up with the most demanding games, the smartphone gets the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core chipset under the hood clocked at 3.0GHz and is offered in two LPDDR5 RAM options - 8GB and 12GB. It also features an Independent Gaming Chip (IGC) which boosts the fps while keeping the power consumption low. To make gaming more immersive, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G gets an X-Axis Linear Motor which offers 4D vibrations. Other gaming features include a Game Voice Changer, Game Display Enhancement, Motion Control, Game Control Customization, and a 1200 Hz Instant Touch Sampling Rate.

If you like to store all your files and photos on your smartphone, it gets up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. For people who love to capture snapshots of their favourite moments on their smartphones, the iQOO Neo 7 features a triple camera setup at the back, which includes a 50MP primary camera, 8MP depth sensor, and 8MP macro camera. The 50MP GN5 sensor is equipped with Dual Pixel Pro technology which promises fast and accurate autofocus, as well as Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for stable shots. It also features various modes such as Sports, Night Sports, Pure Night View, and more. On the front, you get a 16MP selfie shooter.

B07WHRBD95-3

Gaming smartphones usually have a long battery life for those long gaming sessions, and iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G is no different. It features a massive 5000mAh battery and supports up to 120W fast charging. iQOO claims that it can charge up to 50 percent in just 8 minutes!

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G usually retails for Rs. 39999. However, it will be offered with massive discounts during the Amazon sale starting October 7 for non-Prime members, and October 8 for Prime members.

Display Camera Battery Storage Processor Operating system 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED (120Hz 50MP+8MP+2MP rear cameras, 16MP front camera 5000mAh (120W) Up to 256GB Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+Gen 1 Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13

4. Redmi 12C

If you wish to purchase a no-nonsense smartphone with a large screen that doesn't come with any bells and whistles but still fulfills all the basic functionalities at an affordable price, then the Redmi 12C is one of the top options that you should look at. It features a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. If you're someone who uses smartphones for prolonged periods, then the Redmi 12C features a dedicated Reading mode which can be turned on to reduce the blue light. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC with Arm Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. It is paired with either 4GB or 6GB RAM, with an option to expand it virtually. The Redmi 12C is offered in two storage variants - 64GB and 128GB, which is expandable up to 1TB via a MicroSD Card.

The Redmi 12C features a 50MP dual camera system with features such as Voice shutter, Tilt-shift, and Timed burst, as well as dedicated modes such as 50MP mode, Night mode, and HDR mode. On the front, you get a 5MP selfie shooter. For enhanced security, the smartphone sports a fingerprint reader at the back, along with support for AI face unlock. In terms of battery life, the Redmi 12C gets a 5000mAh battery that offers up to 20 hours of video playback and up to 30 hours of call time.

B0BYN4D512-4

The Redmi 12C usually retails for Rs. 13999 which makes it a budget smartphone. However, during the Amazon Great Indian Festival beginning on October 7 for Prime members and October 8 for non-Prime members, buyers can get it for a net effective price of just Rs. 6999!

Display Camera Battery Storage Processor Operating system 6.7-inch HD+ (60Hz) 50MP+0.08MP rear cameras, 5MP front camera 5000mAh (10W) Up to 128GB MediaTek Helio G85 MIUI 3 based on Android 12

5. Samsung Galaxy S23 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G is one of the top Android smartphones that money can buy. Launched in February this year, the Galaxy S23 5G features a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display supports 1750 nits peak brightness as well as HDR10+. It gets Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back for drop protection, as well as an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance. If you often use your smartphone in the dark, then the Galaxy S23 5G has got your back with its Eye Comfort Shield feature. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core SoC, which is the current flagship smartphone chip in the market. It is paired with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

In terms of camera, the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G sports a triple camera setup at the back, with a 50MP primary camera, 10MP telephoto lens, and 12MP ultra-wide camera. It features Samsung's Nightography which promises detailed and bright low-light images and videos. It can shoot up to 8K 60fps videos courtesy of the 50MP primary sensor. On the front, you get a 10MP selfie shooter which has features such as Night Selfie and Night Selfie Video.

It gets a 3900mAh battery which offers up to 22 hours of video playback and up to 35 hours of talktime on 4G LTE. It supports up to 25W wired charging, and Samsung claims that it can charge up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes.

B0BY8PYVS6-5

The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G is part of the company's flagship smartphone lineup, and thus, costs a premium. However, during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival which kicks off on October 7 for Prime members and October 8 for non-Prime members, it will be available for purchase at an effective price of just Rs. 69999 including the bank offers!