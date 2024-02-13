Valentine’s Day gift: Last minute shopping ideas, Check these top 5 tablets for creative minds

Valentine's Day gift: Finally Valentine's Day is just a day away on which you can celebrate your love and partnership. This day is the best opportunity for couples to showcase their love by giving thoughtful and amazing gifts. If you haven't selected a Valentine's Day gift yet, then we have curated a last-minute gift idea that you can get for your partner. These suggestions will come in handy if your partner has a creative mind. Check out these top five tablets from top brands such as Samsung, Lenovo, and more. Products included in this article 22% OFF Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 26.31 cm (10.4 inch), S-Pen in Box, Slim and Light, Dolby Atmos Sound, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray (1,843) 21% OFF realme Pad 2 6 GB RAM 128 GB ROM 11.5 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (Imagination Grey) (131) 34% OFF HONOR Pad X9 with Free Flip-Cover 11.5-inch (29.21 cm) 2K Display, Snapdragon 685, 7GB (4GB+3GB RAM Turbo), 128GB Storage, 6 Speakers, Up-to 13 Hours Battery, Android 13, WiFi Tablet, Metal Body, Gray (1,455) 10% OFF Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi + 5G Tablet, Gray (11) 59% OFF Lenovo Tab M10 HD (2nd Gen)|10.1 Inch (25.6 cm) |3 GB RAM, 32 GB ROM Expandable|Wi-Fi + 4G LTE |Dual Speaker with Dolby Atmos| Color: Iron Grey (ZA6V0236IN) (87)

List of Best Selling Products

Valentine's Day gift: Top 5 tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite:

B0B3JK8YQW-1

The tablet features a massive 10.4-inch TFT display with up to 60Hz refresh rate. For great performance and productivity, the tablet is powered by a 1.7GHz octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It comes with a multi-layered Samsung Knox security platform to keep your device and personal data secure. It gives a long hour performance with its 7040mAh battery and it also sports a S-pen by Samsung.

We are on WhatsApp Channels.Click to join.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Specifications Display: 10.4-inch Battery: 7040mAh Processor: 1.7GHz octa-core processor Operating system: Android 12 RAM: 4GB Storage: 64GB

2. Realme Pad 2:

B0CDBYYKWF-2

The tablet features an 11.5 inch 2K display with up to 120Hz screen refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 Chipset paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The Realme Pad 2 is backed by an 8360 mAh Lithium Ion battery which supports 33W SUPERVOOC Charger. It features Dolby Atmos Quad Speaker with Hi-Res Certification and runs on Android 13.

Specifications Display: 11.5-inch Battery: 8360 mAh Processor: MediaTek Helio G99 Chipset Operating system: Android 13 RAM: 6GB Storage: 128GB

3. Honor Pad X9:

B0C9V7RYWD-3

The tablet sports an 11.5-inch 2k display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 400nits peak brightness. The Honor Pad X9 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 processor coupled with 7GB RAM (4GB+3GB RAM Turbo) and 128GB internal storage. It features 6 Cinematic surround speakers and comes with HONOR Hi-Res audio technology for amazing sound quality. The Honor Pad X9 is backed by a 7250mAh large battery which claims to offer up to 13 hours of watching offline videos.

Specifications Display: 11.5-inch Battery: 7250mAh Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 Operating system: Android 13 RAM: 4GB Storage: 128GB

4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus:

B0CCRSS3NC-4

The tablet features a massive 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120 Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Tab S9 Plus is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with an 8-core CPU for smooth performance. The tablet also comes with an S Pen which can be used to increase productivity. The tablet also features a 13 MP + 8 MP UW rear camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide front camera. For lasting performance, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus is backed by a 10090 mAh battery.

Specifications Display: 12.4-inch Battery: 10090 Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Operating system: Android 13 RAM: 12GB Storage: 256GB

5. Lenovo Tab M10:

B0C936DJ8G-5

The tablet sports a 10.61-inch FHD+ 2K display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and 400nits of brightness and has a split screen feature to make your multitasking easy. It is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 paired with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The Lenovo Tab M10 features a 13 MP primary camera and an 8 MP front camera. It is backed by a 7700 mAh Lithium Polymer battery and supports 20W fast charging.

Specifications Display: 10.61-inch Battery: 7700 mAh Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Operating system: Android 13 RAM: 6GB Storage: 128GB

Also, read these top stories today:

Beware of the subscription trap! Over half of the consumers surveyed have experienced subscription traps, hidden charges and other dark patterns on purchasing apps or other software through their mobile app stores. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Self-driving cars are powering on! This CEO breaks it all down for the people on the road. Check it all out here.

Good news for Apple! Apple led the India tablet PC market in 2023 as well as in the December quarter with a 25 per cent. Samsung was at the second spot with a 23 per cent market share in 2023, market research firm CyberMedia Research said. Read all about it here.