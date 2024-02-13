 Valentine’s Day gift: Last minute shopping ideas, Check these top 5 tablets for creative minds | Mobile News

Valentine’s Day gift: Last minute shopping ideas, Check these top 5 tablets for creative minds

Valentine’s Day gift: Check out the last-minute gift ideas for your creative partner. Here are the top 5 tablets from top brands such as Samsung, Lenovo, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 13 2024, 17:28 IST
Valentine’s Day gift: Top 5 tablets for your loved ones. (Amazon)
Valentine’s Day gift: Top 5 tablets for your loved ones. (Amazon)

Valentine's Day gift: Finally Valentine's Day is just a day away on which you can celebrate your love and partnership. This day is the best opportunity for couples to showcase their love by giving thoughtful and amazing gifts. If you haven't selected a Valentine's Day gift yet, then we have curated a last-minute gift idea that you can get for your partner. These suggestions will come in handy if your partner has a creative mind. Check out these top five tablets from top brands such as Samsung, Lenovo, and more.

Valentine's Day gift: Top 5 tablets

  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite:
B0B3JK8YQW-1

The tablet features a massive 10.4-inch TFT display with up to 60Hz refresh rate. For great performance and productivity, the tablet is powered by a 1.7GHz octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It comes with a multi-layered Samsung Knox security platform to keep your device and personal data secure. It gives a long hour performance with its 7040mAh battery and it also sports a S-pen by Samsung.

Specifications
Display: 10.4-inchBattery: 7040mAh
Processor: 1.7GHz octa-core processorOperating system: Android 12
RAM: 4GB Storage: 64GB

2. Realme Pad 2:

 

B0CDBYYKWF-2

The tablet features an 11.5 inch 2K display with up to 120Hz screen refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 Chipset paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The Realme Pad 2 is backed by an 8360 mAh Lithium Ion battery which supports 33W SUPERVOOC Charger. It features Dolby Atmos Quad Speaker with Hi-Res Certification and runs on Android 13.

Specifications
Display: 11.5-inchBattery: 8360 mAh
Processor: MediaTek Helio G99 ChipsetOperating system: Android 13
RAM: 6GB Storage: 128GB

3. Honor Pad X9:

B0C9V7RYWD-3

The tablet sports an 11.5-inch 2k display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 400nits peak brightness. The Honor Pad X9 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 processor coupled with 7GB RAM (4GB+3GB RAM Turbo) and 128GB internal storage. It features 6 Cinematic surround speakers and comes with HONOR Hi-Res audio technology for amazing sound quality. The Honor Pad X9 is backed by a 7250mAh large battery which claims to offer up to 13 hours of watching offline videos.

Specifications
Display: 11.5-inchBattery: 7250mAh
Processor:  Qualcomm Snapdragon 685Operating system: Android 13
RAM: 4GBStorage: 128GB

4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus:

 

B0CCRSS3NC-4

The tablet features a massive 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120 Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Tab S9 Plus is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with an 8-core CPU for smooth performance. The tablet also comes with an S Pen which can be used to increase productivity. The tablet also features a 13 MP + 8 MP UW rear camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide front camera. For lasting performance, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus is backed by a 10090 mAh battery.

Specifications
Display: 12.4-inchBattery: 10090
Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Operating system: Android 13
RAM: 12GBStorage: 256GB

5. Lenovo Tab M10:

 

B0C936DJ8G-5

The tablet sports a 10.61-inch FHD+ 2K display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and 400nits of brightness and has a split screen feature to make your multitasking easy. It is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 paired with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The Lenovo Tab M10 features a 13 MP primary camera and an 8 MP front camera. It is backed by a 7700 mAh Lithium Polymer battery and supports 20W fast charging.

Specifications
Display: 10.61-inchBattery: 7700 mAh 
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695Operating system: Android 13
RAM: 6GB Storage: 128GB

First Published Date: 13 Feb, 17:28 IST
