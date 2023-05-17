Want to buy iPhone 15 soon as it launches? Wait! Check these iPhone 16 Pro features first

We have been hearing leaks and rumours about the upcoming iPhone 15 series for the past few months. Our roundup of the iPhone 15 series based on these reports states that while the Pro models of Apple's upcoming iPhone series could get major upgrades, the standard variants are likely to only get incremental changes. Interestingly, recent reports have also hinted at the features iPhone 16 Pro could offer. If what we're hearing from the leaks turns out to be true, then skipping out on the iPhone 15 series and waiting for the iPhone 16 Pro instead could make much more sense for you.

iPhone 16 Pro upgrades

The iPhone 15 Pro models will debut features like A17 Bionic SoC and thin bezels. However, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that the iPhone 16 Pro could not only offer all these upgrades but also get additional features. Kuo claims that 2024's Pro iPhone could feature a new periscope camera as well as a larger display.

Previous reports had claimed that only the iPhone 15 Pro Max could get the periscope camera. If what Kuo claims turns out to be true, then we could see this big feature on not just the iPhone 16 Pro Max, but iPhone 16 Pro too.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Display upgrade

According to a report by MacRumors, Apple analyst Ross Young has claimed that the Cupertino-based tech giant will be introducing bigger iPhones next year. Apple has been slowly making its iPhones bigger and bigger and Apple's 2011 flagship, the iPhone 4S, which had a mere 3.5-inch display, and today's iPhone 14 Pro Max is a giant at 6.7 inches. But Young claims that Apple could go even bigger next year with a 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro and 6.9-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max. Meanwhile, the standard models are expected to maintain their current sizes. The specific measurements could be revealed at the Display Week conference that will be held in Los Angeles on May 23.

It should be noted that these claims are based on unconfirmed reports and thus, should be taken with a pinch of salt. The official details will only be known when Apple announces them, which could be in the Fall of 2024.