iPhone 15: Launch date, price, specs and features-what we know so far

If you are looking for the updates related to Apple iPhone 15 lineup, here is all you need to know. From price, release date to expected features and specifications.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 14 2023, 15:35 IST
Here is what the leaks and rumors say about the iPhone 15 series. (Representative Image) (Pexels)

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 series in the next four months and the models are already tipped to bring some major changes. Apple is expected to come up with a rounded design making it more handy. It will also bring some changes in the features and specifications of the phone. It is likely that there will be a wide difference between the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro models, as per the leaks and rumors. Both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to run on a powerful A17 Bionic chip. While the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus might get an enhanced version of the A16.

With so much already stated here- have a look at what we know so far about the iPhone 15 series. From launch date, to price, specifications and features.

When will Apple launch the iPhone 15 series?

Seeing the previous iPhone launches - the iPhone 14 series was launched on September 7 - it is expected that the company can launch the iPhone 15 series in the 1st week of September 2023 with the roll out date in mid-September.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

What will be iPhone 15 Series price and colour?

The iPhone 14 series did not see a price hike in the US at its launch, and therefore, this time there are chances that Apple may increase the price of the iPhone 15 series in the United States. According to analyst Jeff Pu, a USD 100 price hike is being expected for the iPhone 15 Pro. If this turns out to be true, the iPhone 15 Pro would top USD 1000, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max would cost as much as a USD 1199 Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Coming to the colour options Apple may bring to the iPhone 15 series, according to a report by 9to5Mac, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a dark red color option. While the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus can get light blue and pink as color options.

What will iPhone 15 Series design element be like?

Apple is expected to return to the curved edge display design in the iPhone 15, which we last saw in the iPhone 11 Pro Max, according to a report by Tom's Guide. All the iPhone 15 models can get thin and curved bezels. There will also be some changes on the camera bump. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman all iPhone 15 models will get the Dynamic Island.

"Renders reportedly based on CAD files for the iPhone 15 Plus show off the above changes, with a Dynamic Island replacing the notch found on the iPhone 14 Plus, and the Lightning port getting replaced by USB-C," Tom's Guide stated.

iPhone 15 Series: New Action Button

iPhone 15 models were earlier stated to feature solid-state buttons. But now, it is being claimed that Apple won't be offering solid-state buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro after all, because of the complexity of the feature. Instead, solid-state buttons can be seen in the next year's iPhone 16 Pro. It is also being said that both the iPhone 15 Pro models could come with an 'action button' like that of the Apple Watch Ultra.

Will iPhone 15 get rid of the Lightning port?

Apple is expected to finally let go of the Lightning port on the iPhone 15 series by bringing USB-C. This is mainly because the European Union has officially mandated that all phones will have to use USB-C by 2024.

Will iPhone 15 Series get a Camera upgrade?

It is being claimed that the upcoming iPhone could get a periscope camera. According to analysts at Nomura, the basic iPhone 15 will get a Pro-like camera this time. In a note, they mention, “They will have main cameras (wide) upgraded to 48MP with image sensor size at 1/1.5” (slightly smaller than the iPhone 14 Pro's 48MP sensor size, but much better than i14's 12MP one)". Analyst Kuo has said not to expect a new 8P, or eight element lens, for the iPhone 15 Pro's main camera. Instead, the iPhone 15 Pro will allegedly stick with a 7P lens.

What will iPhone 15 Series display be like?

"We had assumed Apple would stick to form and come out with four models that match the current iPhone offerings, with 6.1-inch iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro OLED panels, and 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max screens. There could be a slight change to that though, as the iPhone 15 could be a 6.2-inch phone," Tom's Guide stated. The iPhone 15 Pro Max has been tipped for a 2,500-nit display. This would be well above the rated 2,000 nits the iPhone 14 Pro Max and possibly the brightest panel ever on a phone, according to ShrimpApple Pro and OreXda on Twitter.

Will iPhone 15 Series pack the iOS 17?

The iPhone 15 is expected to ship at the same time iOS 17 comes out. "If Apple follows its well-established pattern of software updates, we'll get a preview at June's Worldwide Developer Conference that shows off what's new in iOS 17. A public beta will take place during the summer, leading up to a full release in the fall," Tom's Guide stated.

First Published Date: 14 May, 15:35 IST
