Warren Buffett uses iPhone 11; you can buy it for just Rs. 14749 after this insane price cut

Do you want to own an iPhone that is being used by the iconic investor Warren Buffett? Famously, the American billionaire uses an iPhone 11. And shockingly, you can get yourself an iPhone 11 at a much cheaper rate today. With the help of the offers available on Flipkart, iPhone 11 can be yours for under Rs. 15000 today. Along with the discount, you can also avail exchange and bank offers on the phone. Here is all you need to know about the iPhone 11 price cut on Flipkart today.

Apple iPhone 11 price cut: How to get it under Rs. 15000 today

With the help of the discount and exchange offer (if you get the maximum benefit), the price of the base variant (64GB) of iPhone 11 can come down to mere Rs. 14749 on Flipkart today. The ecommerce platform is offering a discount of 6 percent on the 64 GB variant of iPhone 11, reducing its cost to Rs. 40999 against its market price of Rs. 43900, as listed on Flipkart.

If you do not want to opt for the other offers and simply order the iPhone 11 on Flipkart, you will have to pay the discounted rate, that is Rs. 40999.

Apple iPhone 11 price cut: Exchange offer on Flipkart

The price of the iPhone 11 (64 GB) can further be reduced by up to Rs. 26250 with the help of the exchange offer being provided on Flipkart. However, it needs to be noted that the reduction in price with exchange depends on the model you will be exchanging and its working condition. Also, you will first have to check if the exchange offer is available at your place or not by entering the pincode of your area.

Apple iPhone 11 price cut: Bank offers on Flipkart

Flipkart is offering two bank offers on the Apple iPhone 11, which are as under:

1. 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions, up to Rs. 1000 on orders of Rs. 5000 and above.

2. 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Notably, bank offers can be availed at the time of making payments and you also need to have the card of the bank on which the offer is being provided.