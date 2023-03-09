    Trending News

    World No. 1! iPhone 13, iPhone 14 Pro Max in top 10 best-selling smartphones of 2022 list

    The Top 10 Best-Selling Smartphones of 2022 have been revealed and Apple dominates the list with a whopping 8 phones. From iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13 to Samsung Galaxy A13, check out the full list.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 09 2023, 12:53 IST
    The iPhone 13 was the best-selling smartphone of 2022. (Unsplash)

    Apple's iPhones continue to be the hottest-selling smartphones in the market with more than 1.5 billion iPhone users worldwide. To add to the growing list of accolades, a recent report has revealed that Apple dominates the Top 10 Best-Selling Smartphones of 2022 list with as many as 8 iPhones making the list. The report was prepared by Counterpoint Research using its Global Monthly Handset Model Sales Tracker.

    The report revealed that iPhone 13 was the best-selling smartphone of 2022 with 5% market share. Apple iPhones took the third, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth spots in the list too. According to Counterpoint Research, it is the first time that a brand has captured 8 spots in the top 10 best-selling smartphones of the year list. Apple claimed 8 spots in the list despite 3 of the iPhones only being available September onwards.

    It is also the first time that the “Pro Max” iPhone models were sold more than the Pro and base iPhone models. The iPhone 13 Pro Max captured the 2nd spot while the iPhone 14 Pro Max rounded up the top 3.

    Top 10 Best-Selling Smartphones of 2022

    1. Apple iPhone 13

    2. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

    3. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

    4. Samsung Galaxy A13

    5. Apple iPhone 13 Pro

    6. Apple iPhone 12

    7. Apple iPhone 14

    8. Apple iPhone 14 Pro

    9. Apple iPhone SE 2022

    10 Samsung Galaxy A03

    The other two spots in the list were taken up by Samsung models, although not the ones you'd be expecting. The Samsung Galaxy A13 finished 4th while the Samsung Galaxy A03 claimed the 10th spot.

