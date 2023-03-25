Your iPhone to get BETTER calls with iOS 16.4 update; check amazing feature

iOS 16.4 update is just around the corner and several reports have leaked what new features your iPhone may be getting. Now, just ahead of the public release of the new iOS 16 update for iPhone users, a new report suggests that it will bring what is called "voice isolation" features for cellular calls, MacRumors said, quoting notes that Apple had shared. This new feature will give priority to your voice and suppress the surrounding ambient noise, resulting in clearer phone conversations where both you and the person you're speaking to can have a much better, and clear, conversation.

However, it must be noted that the Voice Isolation feature is already available on iOS 15 or macOS Monterey and newer versions. So far, Apple has limited this feature to VoIP calls through apps like FaceTime and WhatsApp. To enable Voice Isolation on a FaceTime call, one can activate the control center, select Mic Mode, and then choose the Voice Isolation option. However, cellular calls have never witnessed this feature yet. Now, it is expected that a similar method to enable Voice Isolation will be available for voice calls.

Once it is available with the iOS 16.4 update, you will need to just enable the feature for normal cellular calls. Here's how will it work:

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

First of all, open the Phone app and then call a person.

When the call starts, simply pull down the Control Center. To do so, drag down diagonally from the top-right corner of the iPhone screen.

Now click on the Mic Mode button.

Here, you will find the Voice Isolation option. Click on it and that's it!

Similarly, you turn it off whenever you need it.

Apart from this, there will be several interesting features and upgrades including a delightful page curl animation to flip the pages of an online book, new emoji characters, push notifications for Safari, a podcast interface update, and a new option to delete duplicate pictures from the iCloud Shared Photo Library.