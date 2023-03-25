Your iPhone to get BETTER calls with iOS 16.4 update; check amazing feature

The upcoming iOS 16.4 update is expected to have an amazing feature that will make your phone calls so much better.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 25 2023, 19:11 IST
iOS 16.4 launch imminent! Release date, new iPhone features-Check them all
image caption
1/5 Undoubtedly, the new iOS 16.4 update packs a slew of new features for your iPhones. One of these interesting features will be the "voice isolation for calls," which gives priority to your voice and cancels out any background noise in your surroundings. (Unsplash)
image caption
2/5 If you are an avid reader, then the iOS 16.4 update has a delightful page curl animation to flip the pages of an online book.  (Pixabay)
iOS 16
3/5 Apart from these, you will get new emoji characters, push notifications for Safari, a podcast interface update, and a new option to delete duplicate pictures from the iCloud Shared Photo Library. (Unsplash)
image caption
4/5 On the iOS 16.4 release date, MacRumors said, "The most probable candidate for an iOS 16.4 launch is Tuesday, March 28.”  (Unsplash)
image caption
5/5 iOS 16.4 supported devices: If your iPhone is running on iOS 16, then you will get the iOS 16.4 update too! Basically, iPhone SE 2020, iPhone SE 2022, iPhone 8, and above all iPhones including the latest iPhone 14 series will get the upcoming iOS 16.4 update. (HT Tech)
iPhone calls
View all Images
Apple is expected to release the iOS 16.4 update soon. (Pexels)

iOS 16.4 update is just around the corner and several reports have leaked what new features your iPhone may be getting. Now, just ahead of the public release of the new iOS 16 update for iPhone users, a new report suggests that it will bring what is called "voice isolation" features for cellular calls, MacRumors said, quoting notes that Apple had shared. This new feature will give priority to your voice and suppress the surrounding ambient noise, resulting in clearer phone conversations where both you and the person you're speaking to can have a much better, and clear, conversation.

However, it must be noted that the Voice Isolation feature is already available on iOS 15 or macOS Monterey and newer versions. So far, Apple has limited this feature to VoIP calls through apps like FaceTime and WhatsApp. To enable Voice Isolation on a FaceTime call, one can activate the control center, select Mic Mode, and then choose the Voice Isolation option. However, cellular calls have never witnessed this feature yet. Now, it is expected that a similar method to enable Voice Isolation will be available for voice calls.

Once it is available with the iOS 16.4 update, you will need to just enable the feature for normal cellular calls. Here's how will it work:

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
  • First of all, open the Phone app and then call a person.
  • When the call starts, simply pull down the Control Center. To do so, drag down diagonally from the top-right corner of the iPhone screen.
  • Now click on the Mic Mode button.
  • Here, you will find the Voice Isolation option. Click on it and that's it!
  • Similarly, you turn it off whenever you need it.

Apart from this, there will be several interesting features and upgrades including a delightful page curl animation to flip the pages of an online book, new emoji characters, push notifications for Safari, a podcast interface update, and a new option to delete duplicate pictures from the iCloud Shared Photo Library.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Mar, 18:55 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Your iPhone to get BETTER calls with iOS 16.4 update; check amazing feature
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 14 Pro Max
iOS 16 lets iPhone speak the screen; Know steps to follow
iPhone photos
With this iOS 16 feature, you can interact with text on photos and videos
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy S23 user? 5 hidden tricks you must try!
iPhone
How to check Serial Number or IMEI Number on your iPhone
iOS 16
iOS 16: Try this magical iPhone photos trick, it is simply awesome

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
Oppo Reno 8T 5G
Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
first iPhone
This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
iPhone 14
iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it

Trending Stories

Gizmore Cloud
5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
Amazon Prime Gaming
Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download
PS5
PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash

    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets