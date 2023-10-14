Moto G43 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Moto G43 Moto G43 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 16,490 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Moto G43 Price in India The starting price for the Moto G43 in India is Rs. 16,490. This is the Moto G43 base model with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

Moto G43 Full Specifications Key Specs Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 690

Front Camera 32 MP

Display 6.57 inches (16.69 cm)

Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

Battery 5100 mAh Battery Capacity 5100 mAh

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Quick Charging Yes, Fast Camera Camera Setup Single

Autofocus Yes

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Settings Exposure compensation

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 401 ppi

Screen Size 6.57 inches (16.69 cm)

Display Type AMOLED

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display General Operating System Android v12

Brand Moto

Launch Date October 23, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

VoLTE Yes

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Performance Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 690

CPU Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 560 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 560)

Architecture 64 bit

Fabrication 8 nm

RAM 6 GB

Graphics Adreno 619L Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Internal Memory 64 GB

