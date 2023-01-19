 Moto M Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Moto M

    Moto M is a Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 15,999 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3050 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Moto M from HT Tech. Buy Moto M now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹15,999
    32 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core, 2.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    16 MP
    8 MP
    3050 mAh
    Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Moto M Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes
    • 3050 mAh
    • Yes, Fast
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.0
    • No
    • CMOS image sensor
    • F2.0
    • Single
    Design
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • 163 grams
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • Gold, Silver
    • 75.3 mm
    • 7.8 mm
    • 151.3 mm
    Display
    • 73.03 %
    • 16:9
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 401 ppi
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass,
    General
    • Yes
    • Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
    • Moto
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • M
    • December 13, 2016 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Head: 0.909 W/kg, Body: 1.340 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    Performance
    • LPDDR3
    • Mali-T860 MP2
    • 3 GB
    • MediaTek MT6755
    • Octa core, 2.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR3
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Moto M