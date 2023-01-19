 Motorola Edge 40 Pro 5g Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Motorola Mobile Motorola Edge 40 Pro 5G

    Motorola Edge 40 Pro 5G

    Motorola Edge 40 Pro 5G is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 52,990 in India with 64 MP + 64 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Motorola Edge 40 Pro 5G from HT Tech. Buy Motorola Edge 40 Pro 5G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37481/heroimage/150356-v1-motorola-edge-40-pro-5g-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37481/images/Design/150356-v1-motorola-edge-40-pro-5g-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37481/images/Design/150356-v1-motorola-edge-40-pro-5g-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹52,990 (speculated)
    256 GB
    6.75 inches (17.15 cm)
    Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    64 MP + 64 MP + 2 MP
    50 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹52,990 (speculated)
    256 GB
    6.75 inches (17.15 cm)
    64 MP + 64 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

    Motorola Edge 40 Pro 5G Price in India

    Motorola Edge 40 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs.52,990. The lowest price of Motorola Edge 40 Pro 5G is Rs.49,999 on amazon.in.

    Motorola Edge 40 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs.52,990. The lowest price of Motorola Edge 40 Pro 5G is Rs.49,999 on amazon.in.

    Motorola Edge 40 Pro 5g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5000 mAh
    • 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)
    • 64 MP + 64 MP + 2 MP
    • 50 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes, Fast, 125W
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation
    • Yes
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 1920x1080 fps
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 50 MP, Primary Camera
    Display
    • Super AMOLED
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 390 ppi
    • 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v12
    • Edge 40 Pro 5G
    • Motorola
    • Yes
    • February 12, 2023 (Unofficial)
    Multimedia
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v5.2
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    • 4 nm
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
    • Adreno 730
    • 12 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 64MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • No
    • 256 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Motorola Edge 40 Pro 5g