 Msi Bravo 15 A4ddr 212in Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop
MSIBravo15A4DDR-212INLaptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen7/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows10/4GB)_BatteryLife_6.5Hrs
MSIBravo15A4DDR-212INLaptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen7/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows10/4GB)_Capacity_8GB
MSIBravo15A4DDR-212INLaptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen7/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows10/4GB)_DisplaySize_15.6Inches(39.62cm)
MSI Bravo 15 A4DDR 212IN Laptop

MSI Bravo 15 A4DDR 212IN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 82,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 4800H Processor , 6.5 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI Bravo 15 A4DDR 212IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy MSI Bravo 15 A4DDR 212IN Laptop now with free delivery.
Black
512 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

MSI Bravo 15 A4DDR-212IN Laptop (AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10/4 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the MSI Bravo 15 A4DDR 212IN Laptop in India is Rs. 82,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black. The status of MSI Bravo 15 A4DDR 212IN Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

512 GB

Processor

AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 4800H

Msi Bravo 15 A4ddr 212in Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Latest Update

Msi Bravo 15 A4ddr 212in Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 4/10
Scoring parameters:
4
Storage
6
Performance
6
Battery
2
Display
0
Smart Feature

  • Battery type

    Li-Po

  • Power Supply

    65 W

  • Battery life

    6.5 Hrs

  • Refresh Rate

    144 Hz

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Display Features

    FHD (1920 * 1080) IPS-level 144 Hz thin bezel display

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Model

    A4DDR-212IN

  • Brand

    MSI

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Weight

    1.96 Kg weight

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Thickness

    28 Millimeter thickness

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    357 x 248 x 28 mm

  • Colour

    Black

  • Memory Layout

    2*4 Gigabyte

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • RAM speed

    3200 Mhz

  • Memory Slots

    2

  • Expandable Memory

    64 GB

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Speakers

    Built-in Speaker

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in microphone

  • Video Recording

    720

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Processor

    AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 4800H

  • Graphic Processor

    AMD RX5500M

  • Clockspeed

    4.2 Ghz

  • Graphics Memory

    4 GB

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    2

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB

    Msi Bravo 15 A4ddr 212in Laptop
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender