Msi Gv62 8rd 200 Laptop (core I5 8th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb 16 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop

 Msi Gv62 8rd 200 Laptop (core I5 8th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb 16 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews
MSI GV62 8RD 200 Laptop

MSI GV62 8RD 200 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 84,110 in India with Intel Core i5-8300H (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI GV62 8RD 200 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy MSI GV62 8RD 200 Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹84,110
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i5-8300H (8th Gen)
16 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.2 Kg weight
MSI GV62 8RD 200 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the MSI GV62 8RD 200 Laptop in India is Rs. 84,110.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

MSI GV62 8RD-200 Laptop (Core I5 8th Gen/8 GB/1 TB 16 GB SSD/Windows 10/4 GB)

(16 GB SSD1 TB HDD,8 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Msi Gv62 8rd 200 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 6 Cell
  • 41 W AC Adapter W
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • No
  • Full HD LED Backlit Anti-Glare IPS Display
  • LED
  • 141 ppi
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
General Information
  • MSI
  • 2.2 Kg weight
  • GV62 8RD-200
  • Black
  • 64-bit
  • 22 Millimeter thickness
  • 383 x 260 x 22 mm
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
Memory
  • 1x8 Gigabyte
  • 1
  • 32 GB
  • 8 GB
  • 2400 Mhz
  • DDR4
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 720p HD
  • Yes
  • Nahimic 3 Audio Technology
  • Stereo Speakers
  • No
  • Dual Array Digital Microphone
Networking
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • Multi-Format SD Media card Reader
  • 5
  • Yes
  • 5.0
Others
  • No
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • Intel Core i5-8300H (8th Gen)
  • 2.3 Ghz
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti
  • 4 GB
Peripherals
  • Gaming Keyboard
  • No
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • Yes
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
  • 1
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage
  • 1 TB
  • SATA
  • 16 GB
  • M.2/Optane
  • 5400 RPM
  • 1 TB
  • SATA
    Icon
    Msi Gv62 8rd 200 Laptop