 Msi Gt83vr 7re Titan Sli Laptop (core I7 7th Gen/32 Gb/1 Tb 512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/8 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop
Icon
Home Laptops in India Msi Laptop MSI GT83VR 7RE Titan SLI Laptop

MSI GT83VR 7RE Titan SLI Laptop

MSI GT83VR 7RE Titan SLI Laptop is a Windows 10 laptop, available price is Rs 79,990 in India with Intel Core i7-7820HK (7th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI GT83VR 7RE Titan SLI Laptop from HT Tech. Buy MSI GT83VR 7RE Titan SLI Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News
MSIGT83VR7RETitanSLILaptop(CoreI77thGen/32GB/1TB512GBSSD/Windows10/8GB)_Capacity_32GB
MSIGT83VR7RETitanSLILaptop(CoreI77thGen/32GB/1TB512GBSSD/Windows10/8GB)_DisplaySize_18.4Inches(46.74cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P111352/heroimage/msi-gt83vr-7re-titan-sli-111352-large-1.jpg_MSIGT83VR7RETitanSLILaptop(CoreI77thGen/32GB/1TB512GBSSD/Windows10/8GB)_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P111352/heroimage/msi-gt83vr-7re-titan-sli-111352-large-1.jpg_MSIGT83VR7RETitanSLILaptop(CoreI77thGen/32GB/1TB512GBSSD/Windows10/8GB)_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P111352/heroimage/msi-gt83vr-7re-titan-sli-111352-large-1.jpg_MSIGT83VR7RETitanSLILaptop(CoreI77thGen/32GB/1TB512GBSSD/Windows10/8GB)_4
1/5 MSIGT83VR7RETitanSLILaptop(CoreI77thGen/32GB/1TB512GBSSD/Windows10/8GB)_Capacity_32GB
2/5 MSIGT83VR7RETitanSLILaptop(CoreI77thGen/32GB/1TB512GBSSD/Windows10/8GB)_DisplaySize_18.4Inches(46.74cm)"
3/5 MSIGT83VR7RETitanSLILaptop(CoreI77thGen/32GB/1TB512GBSSD/Windows10/8GB)_2"
4/5 MSIGT83VR7RETitanSLILaptop(CoreI77thGen/32GB/1TB512GBSSD/Windows10/8GB)_3"
View all Images 5/5 MSIGT83VR7RETitanSLILaptop(CoreI77thGen/32GB/1TB512GBSSD/Windows10/8GB)_4"
Key Specs
₹79,990
18.4 Inches (46.74 cm)
Intel Core i7-7820HK (7th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 10
1920 x 1080 Pixels
5.5 Kg weight
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

MSI GT83VR 7RE Titan SLI Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the MSI GT83VR 7RE Titan SLI Laptop in India is Rs. 79,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

The starting price for the MSI GT83VR 7RE Titan SLI Laptop in India is Rs. 79,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

MSI GT83VR 7RE Titan SLI Laptop (Core I7 7th Gen/32 GB/1 TB 512 GB SSD/Windows 10/8 GB)

(512 GB SSD1 TB HDD,32 GB RAM DDR4,18.4 Inches (46.74 cm) Display Size)
amazon
Out of Stock

Msi Gt83vr 7re Titan Sli Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 8 Cell
  • 2 x 230 W AC Adapter W
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • No
  • FHD IPS Display
  • LCD
  • 18.4 Inches (46.74 cm)
  • 120 ppi
General Information
  • 64-bit
  • MSI
  • 5.5 Kg weight
  • GT83VR 7RE Titan SLI
  • 69.0 Millimeter thickness
  • Black
  • 458 x 339 x 69.0 mm
  • Windows 10
Memory
  • DDR4
  • 2400 Mhz
  • 64 GB
  • 32 GB
  • 4 SODIMM
Multimedia
  • 4x 3W Speaker, 1x 3W Woofer
  • Yes
  • No
  • 1080p HD
  • HD Audio Solution
  • Yes
Networking
  • SD (XC/HC) Card Reader, 1 x Mini-DisplayPort, 1 x TOSLINK SPDIF Out
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • Yes
  • 5
  • 4.1
Others
  • 2 Years
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • 2.9 Ghz
  • Intel Core i7-7820HK (7th Gen)
  • 8 GB
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070
  • Intel CM238
Peripherals
  • No
  • Touchpad with Multi-touch Gestures support
  • Mechanical Backlight Keyboard (Full-Color)
  • DVD Super Multi Drive
Ports
  • 5
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • SATA
  • 1 TB
  • SATA
  • 1 TB
  • 7200 RPM
  • 512 GB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?
More from Msi
Icon
MSI GF63 Thin 12HW 012IN Laptop
(16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD)
Add to compare
₹ 49,990
Check Details
MSI Modern 14 C11M 029IN Laptop
(16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD)
Add to compare
₹ 44,990
Check Details
MSI Modern 14 C7M 062IN Laptop
(512 GB SSD,16 GB DDR4 RAM,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 48,990
Check Details
MSI Modern 14 C7M 063IN Laptop
(512 GB SSD,8 GB DDR4 RAM,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 45,990
Check Details
View All Msi Laptops Icon
MSI GT83VR 7RE Titan SLI Laptop Competitors
Icon
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 Laptop
(512 GB SSD,8 GB RAM LPDDR4X,13.3 Inches (33.78 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 74,510
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 Laptop
(256 GB SSD,8 GB RAM DDR4,13.3 Inches (33.78 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 89,412
Check Details
MSI GF63 Thin 10SCXR 1617IN Laptop
(256 GB SSD1 TB HDD,8 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 79,990
Check Details
Asus ZenBook Flip 13 UX363EA HP562WS Laptop
(512 GB SSD,16 GB DDR4 RAM,13.3 Inches (33.78 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 87,890
Check Details
HP Pavilion 15 EG2036TU 6D4K8PA
(512 GB SSD,16 GB DDR4 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 71,990
Check Details
HP Pavilion Plus 14 eh0025TU 6H2F4PA
(512 GB SSD,16 GB DDR4 RAM,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 73,990
Check Details
Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15IAH7 82S900KQIN Laptop
(512 GB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 74,990
Check Details
Dell Inspiron 14 5410
(512 GB SSD,8 GB DDR4 RAM,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 77,499
Check Details
HP Envy X360 13 ay1065AU 6H8V9PA Laptop
(512 GB SSD,8 GB RAM DDR4,13.3 Inches (33.78 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 82,119
Check Details
Apple MacBook Air M1 MGN93HN A Ultrabook
(256 GB SSD,8 GB RAM DDR4,13.3 Inches (33.78 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 69,990
₹99,900
Buy Now

Latest Videos

View all Icon
Icon
Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.Icon
iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features
11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reelsIcon
Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels
10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.Icon
Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone
27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tipsIcon
Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools
10 Jul 2023
Features of ThreadsIcon
5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram
17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10Icon
WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10
05 Jun 2023
From affordable to flagship, check out all the iPhones for every budget.Icon
iPhones for Every Budget Lowest to Highest in 2023
01 Jul 2023
Realme Narzo 60Icon
Realme Narzo 60 and Narzo 60 Pro 5G - Features, Price and more
14 Jul 2023
Top 5 5G Phones With Snapdragon Processor Under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000.Icon
Top 5 5G Phones With Snapdragon Processor Under 20,000
01 Jul 2023

MSI GT83VR 7RE Titan SLI Laptop News

Icon
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3
Amazon sale 2023: Lenovo, Dell, to Acer, best laptop deals for students under Rs. 40000
10 Oct 2023
MacBook Air 2020
Amazon Great Indian Festival: Grab Apple MacBook Air M1 with a massive discount!
09 Oct 2023
ChromeOS M117
Chromebook user? ChromeOS M117 update coming; camera to GIFs, check these top 5 features
29 Sep 2023
Acer Nitro V
Acer Nitro V, 13th Gen Core i5 gaming laptop, launched in India
21 Sep 2023
JioBook 11
JioBook 11 price cut announced! Check offers on this budget laptop
19 Sep 2023
HP 247 G8
Grab HP 247 G8 laptop with a huge price drop! Check offers here
19 Sep 2023
View All Laptops News Icon

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Lenovo V15 ITL G2
(1 TB HDD,4 GB DDR4 RAM,15 Inches (38.1 cm) Display Size)
₹33,990
Check Details
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Msi Gt83vr 7re Titan Sli Laptop