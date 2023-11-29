 Msi Modern 14 B11mou 862in Laptop (core I3 11th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(29 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop
MSI Modern 14 B11MOU 862IN Laptop

MSI Modern 14 B11MOU 862IN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 37,990 in India with Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI Modern 14 B11MOU 862IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy MSI Modern 14 B11MOU 862IN Laptop now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 29 November 2023
Key Specs
₹37,990
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.3 Kg weight (Light-weight)
₹33,540 37% OFF
MSI Modern 14 B11MOU 862IN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the MSI Modern 14 B11MOU 862IN Laptop in India is Rs. 37,990.  At Amazon, the MSI Modern 14 B11MOU 862IN ...Read More

The starting price for the MSI Modern 14 B11MOU 862IN Laptop in India is Rs. 37,990.  At Amazon, the MSI Modern 14 B11MOU 862IN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 33,540.  It comes in the following colors: Carbon Gray.

MSI Modern 14 Intel 11th Gen i3 1115G4 35CM FHD 60Hz Laptop

MSI Modern 14, Intel 11th Gen. i3-1115G4, 35CM FHD 60Hz Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/ Windows 11 Home/Classic Black/1.4Kg), C11M-031IN
₹52,990 ₹33,540
Buy Now
Msi Modern 14 B11mou 862in Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 65 W
  • Li-Po
  • 3 Cell
Display Details
  • Full HD 60Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • No
  • 60 Hz
  • 157 ppi
General Information
  • 18.1 Millimeter thickness
  • Carbon Gray
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • B11MOU-862IN
  • 64-bit
  • 319 x 219 x 18.1 mm
  • 1.3 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • MSI
Memory
  • 64 GB
  • 1
  • DDR4
  • 8 GB
  • 2933 Mhz
  • 1*8 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • 720
  • Yes
  • Built-in microphone
  • Realtek ALC 233
  • Yes
  • Built-in Dual Speakers
Networking
  • Yes
  • 6
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 5.1
Others
  • 2 Years
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • 3.0 Ghz
  • Intel UHD
  • Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen)
Peripherals
  • Single backlight Keyboard(White)
  • No
Ports
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 2
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
    Msi Modern 14 B11mou 862in Laptop