 Nokia 7.1 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Nokia Phones Nokia 7 1

Nokia 7 1

Nokia 7 1 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 19,199 in India with 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor , 3060 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia 7 1 from HT Tech. Buy Nokia 7 1 now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos FAQs
Nokia7.1_Display_5.84inches(14.83cm)
Nokia7.1_FrontCamera_8MP
Nokia7.1_Ram_4GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P33065/heroimage/130323-v4-nokia-7.1-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_Nokia7.1_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P33065/heroimage/130323-v4-nokia-7.1-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_Nokia7.1_4
Nokia7.1_Display_5.84inches(14.83cm)
Nokia7.1_FrontCamera_8MP"
Nokia7.1_Ram_4GB"
Nokia7.1_3"
Nokia7.1_4"
Key Specs
₹19,199
64 GB
5.84 inches (14.83 cm)
Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
12 MP + 5 MP
8 MP
3060 mAh
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
4 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹19,199
64 GB
5.84 inches (14.83 cm)
12 MP + 5 MP
3060 mAh
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Nokia 7 1 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 8 MP
  • 5.84 inches (14.83 cm)
  • 3060 mAh
  • 12 MP + 5 MP
Battery
  • 3060 mAh
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes, Fast, 18W: 50 % in 30 minutes
Camera
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(24 mm focal length)
  • F2.0
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • F1.8
  • Yes, Dual LED Flash
  • Single
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • CMOS image sensor
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
Design
  • 149.7 mm
  • 71.1 mm
  • 160 grams
  • 7.9 mm
  • Midnight Blue, Gloss Steel
  • Back: Mineral Glass
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 80.65 %
  • 5.84 inches (14.83 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes with notch
  • 1080 x 2244 pixels
  • 426 ppi
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • 19:9
General
  • 7.1
  • Yes
  • Android One
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
  • December 7, 2018 (Official)
  • Nokia
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
Performance
  • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
  • LPDDR4X
  • Adreno 509
  • 4 GB
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
  • 14 nm
  • 64 bit
Smart TV Features
  • 12 MP + 5 MP
Special Features
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Up to 52.2 GB
  • 64 GB
  • Yes, Up to 400 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles Videos

View all
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
04 Aug 2023
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hyped
Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality
04 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more.
Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more
31 Jul 2023
iQOO Neo 7 Pro launch
iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Most affordable snapdragon 8+ gen 1 smartphone
07 Jul 2023
Nothing Phone 2 features and specs
The Ultimate Tech Upgrade: The Nothing Phone 2: Features & Price
19 May 2023
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
01 May 2023
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023
iPhone SE 4 the game changer
iPhone SE 4 the game changer; What are the NEW features?
22 Apr 2023
Vivo V27 Pro
Vivo V27 and V27 Pro launched in India
27 Mar 2023
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
16 Mar 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Nokia 7.1 FAQs

What is the price of the Nokia 7.1 in India?

Nokia 7.1 price in India at 11,371 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 636; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3060 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Nokia 7.1?

How many colors are available in Nokia 7.1?

What is the Nokia 7.1 Battery Capacity?

Is Nokia 7.1 Waterproof?

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Nokia 7 1