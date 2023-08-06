Nokia 7.1 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Nokia 7 1 Nokia 7 1 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 19,199 in India with 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor , 3060 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia 7 1 from HT Tech. Buy Nokia 7 1 now with free delivery.