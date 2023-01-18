 Nokia G20 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Nokia G20

    Nokia G20 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 14,290 in India with 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 5050 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia G20 from HT Tech. Buy Nokia G20 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    ₹ 12,700 M.R.P. ₹14,999
    Nokia G20 price in India starts at Rs.14,290. The lowest price of Nokia G20 is Rs.11,990 on amazon.in.

    Nokia G20 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 5050 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • No
    • 5050 mAh
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • F1.79
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • Yes
    • 8 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    Design
    • Glacier, Night
    • 197 grams
    • Yes, Splash proof, IPX2
    • 76 mm
    • 164.9 mm
    • 9.2 mm
    Display
    • 20:9
    • IPS LCD
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 81.39 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 270 ppi
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    General
    • July 7, 2021 (Official)
    • Android v11
    • Nokia
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • G20
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • MediaTek Helio G35
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • 12 nm
    • 4 GB
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    Smart TV Features
    • 48+5+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 64 GB
    Nokia G20 FAQs

    What is the price of the Nokia G20 in India?

    Nokia G20 price in India at 12,490 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G35; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5050 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Nokia G20?

    How many colors are available in Nokia G20?

    What is the Nokia G20 Battery Capacity?

    Is Nokia G20 Waterproof?

    Nokia G20