 Nokia C30 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Nokia C30

    Nokia C30 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 9,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A55 Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia C30 from HT Tech. Buy Nokia C30 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Nokia C30 Price in India

    Nokia C30 price in India starts at Rs.9,990. The lowest price of Nokia C30 is Rs.8,499 on amazon.in.

    Nokia C30 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6000 mAh
    • 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • 6000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • 03h 38m 38s
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    Design
    • 9.9 mm
    • Green, White
    • 177.7 mm
    • 237 grams
    • 79.1 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 400 nits
    • 20:9
    • 78.7 %
    • 720 x 1640 pixels
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 263 ppi
    General
    • October 21, 2021 (Official)
    • No
    • Android Go
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Nokia
    • C30
    • Android v11
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 3 GB
    • Unisoc SC9863A
    • 28 nm
    • 32.0 s
    • PowerVR GE8322
    • Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A55
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Nokia C30 FAQs

    What is the price of the Nokia C30 in India?

    Nokia C30 price in India at 9,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Unisoc SC9863A; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 6000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Nokia C30?

    How many colors are available in Nokia C30?

    What is the Nokia C30 Battery Capacity?

    Is Nokia C30 Waterproof?

    View More

    Nokia C30