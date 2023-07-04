 Nokia 9 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Nokia 9

Nokia 9 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 56,299 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385) Processor , 3320 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia 9 from HT Tech. Buy Nokia 9 now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹56,299
128 GB
5.99 inches (15.21 cm)
Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385)
12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
20 MP
3320 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
6 GB
Nokia 9 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5.99 inches (15.21 cm)
  • 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
  • 3320 mAh
  • 20 MP
Battery
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • 3320 mAh
  • Yes, Fast
  • No
Camera
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • CMOS
  • F1.8
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 20 MP, Primary Camera(1µm pixel size)
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • Yes
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Single
Design
  • 75 mm
  • 155 mm
  • 172 grams
  • Back: Mineral Glass
  • 7.9 mm
  • Yes, Water resistant, IP67
  • Midnight Blue
Display
  • 5.99 inches (15.21 cm)
  • 1440 x 2560 pixels
  • Yes
  • P-OLED
  • 84.89 %
  • 490 ppi
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • 18:9
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • Android One
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • July 10, 2019 (Official)
  • 9
  • Nokia 9 PureView
  • Yes
  • Nokia
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
Performance
  • Adreno 630
  • 64 bit
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 MSM8998
  • 6 GB
  • Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385)
  • 10 nm
  • LPDDR4X
Smart TV Features
  • 12+12+12+12 MP
Special Features
  • On-screen
  • Optical
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • UFS 2.1
  • Yes, Up to 400 GB
  • 128 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Nokia 9 FAQs

What is the price of the Nokia 9 in India?

Nokia 9 price in India at 13,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP), Front Camera (20 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 MSM8998; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 3320 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Nokia 9?

How many colors are available in Nokia 9?

What is the Nokia 9 Battery Capacity?

Is Nokia 9 Waterproof?

View More

    Nokia 9