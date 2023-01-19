Nokia 8 Sirocco Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Nokia 8 Sirocco Nokia 8 Sirocco is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 49,999 in India with 12 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.36 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280) Processor, 3260 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia 8 Sirocco from HT Tech. Buy Nokia 8 Sirocco now with free delivery.