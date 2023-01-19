 Nokia 8 Sirocco Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Nokia Phones Nokia 8 Sirocco

    Nokia 8 Sirocco

    Nokia 8 Sirocco is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 49,999 in India with 12 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.36 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280) Processor, 3260 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia 8 Sirocco from HT Tech. Buy Nokia 8 Sirocco now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32250/heroimage/125417-v4-nokia-8-sirocco-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32250/images/Design/125417-v4-nokia-8-sirocco-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32250/images/Design/125417-v4-nokia-8-sirocco-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32250/images/Design/125417-v4-nokia-8-sirocco-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32250/images/Design/125417-v4-nokia-8-sirocco-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹49,999
    128 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core (2.36 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280)
    12 MP + 13 MP
    5 MP
    3260 mAh
    Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹49,999
    128 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    12 MP + 13 MP
    3260 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Nokia 8 Sirocco Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 12 MP + 13 MP
    • 3260 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 495 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • 3260 mAh
    • Yes, Quick, v4.0
    • Up to 495 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Up to 22 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 22 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • CMOS
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • 5 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(18 mm focal length, 1.4µm pixel size)
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F1.7
    • Fixed Focus
    • F2.0
    • Single
    Design
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • Yes, IP67
    • Black
    • 72.9 mm
    • Dust proof
    • 7.5 mm
    • 140.9 mm
    Display
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 81 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 16:9
    • 1440 x 2560 pixels
    • P-OLED
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 534 ppi
    General
    • Android One
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • April 30, 2018 (Official)
    • Nokia
    • 8 Sirocco
    • Yes
    • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 150 Mbit/s ↑ 600 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 13) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n, MIMO
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n, MIMO
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 540
    • Octa core (2.36 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280)
    • 6 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • 10 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP + 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Up to 111 GB
    • 128 GB
    • No
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Nokia 8 Sirocco FAQs

    What is the price of the Nokia 8 Sirocco in India?

    Nokia 8 Sirocco price in India at 13,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 3260 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Nokia 8 Sirocco?

    How many colors are available in Nokia 8 Sirocco?

    How long does the Nokia 8 Sirocco last?

    What is the Nokia 8 Sirocco Battery Capacity?

    Is Nokia 8 Sirocco Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Nokia 8 Sirocco