 Nokia C02 Price in India (26, February, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Nokia C02

    Nokia C02

    Nokia C02 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.4 GHz Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia C02 from HT Tech. Buy Nokia C02 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Expected Release Date: 31 May 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    Key Specs
    ₹7,999 (speculated)
    32 GB
    5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    Quad core, 1.4 GHz
    5 MP
    2 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v12
    Key Specs
    ₹7,999 (speculated)
    32 GB
    5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    5 MP
    3000 mAh
    Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

    Nokia Phones Prices in India

    Nokia mobiles price in India starts from Rs.981. HT Tech has 192 Nokia mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Nokia C02 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3000 mAh
    • 2 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    Battery
    • 3000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • Single
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    Design
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP52
    • Back: Polycarbonate
    • Dark Cyan, Charcoal
    • 71.2 mm
    • 148.7 mm
    • Dust proof
    • 10 mm
    • 191 grams
    Display
    • 72.4 %
    • 197 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 18:9
    • Yes
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    • 480 x 960 pixels
    General
    • Android Go
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • C02
    • Android v12
    • Nokia
    • No
    • May 31, 2023 (Expected)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.4 GHz
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Nokia C02