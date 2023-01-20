 Nokia N8 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Nokia N8

    Nokia N8

    Nokia N8 is a Symbian vBelle phone, available price is Rs 9,994 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, 680 MHz, ARM 11 Processor, 1200 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia N8 from HT Tech. Buy Nokia N8 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹9,994
    512 MB
    3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
    680 MHz, ARM 11
    12 MP
    0.3 MP
    1200 mAh
    Symbian vBelle
    Nokia Phones Prices in India

    Nokia mobiles price in India starts from Rs.981. HT Tech has 190 Nokia mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Nokia N8 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 12 MP
    • 0.3 MP
    • 3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
    • 1200 mAh
    Battery
    • Up to 5.8 Hours(3G) / Up to 12 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 400 Hours(3G) / Up to 390 Hours(2G)
    • 1200 mAh
    • No
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 1280x720 @ 25 fps
    • Single
    • 2 x Digital Zoom Face detection
    • Yes, LED Flash, Xenon Flash
    • Yes
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • 0.3 MP Front Camera
    Design
    • 113.5 mm
    • Grey, Green, Orange, Pink, White
    • 12.90 mm
    • 135 grams
    • 59 mm
    Display
    • AMOLED
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 360 x 640 pixels
    • 16M
    • 210 ppi
    • 3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
    • 50.4 %
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • N8
    • Nokia
    • Symbian vBelle
    • October 4, 2010 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Music Formats: AAC, AMR, MIDI, MP3, WAV
    • Yes, RDS
    • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, H.263, H.264, MPEG4, WMV
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Mini
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 10.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 2 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Class 33 EDGE: Class 33
    • microUSB, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v3
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Single SIM, GSM
    Performance
    • 680 MHz, ARM 11
    • 256 MB
    • Broadcom BCM2727
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP
    Special Features
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, World clock, Calendar, Alarm, Document viewer
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    • Yes, Push e-mail
    • Yes
    • Yes, MIDP 2.1
    • Yes, Flash, HTML, WAP 2.0, XHTML
    • Yes, Practically Unlimited
    • Yes
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • Up to 16 GB
    • 512 MB
    Nokia N8 FAQs

    How many megapixels Camera is in Nokia N8?

    Nokia N8 Front camera has 0.3 MP megapixels and the Rear camera has 12 MP megapixels.

    What is the Nokia N8 Battery Capacity?

    Is Nokia N8 Waterproof?

    Nokia N8