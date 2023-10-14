Nokia X90 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Nokia X90 Nokia X90 is a Android v11 phone, speculated price is Rs 24,990 in India with 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹24,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 Rear Camera 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v11 RAM 6 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Nokia X90 Price in India The starting price for the Nokia X90 in India is Rs. 24,990. This is the Nokia X90 base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Nokia X90 in India is Rs. 24,990. This is the Nokia X90 base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Nokia X90 (6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Nokia X90 Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Battery 5000 mAh

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765

Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Front Camera 16 MP Battery Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 5000 mAh Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera Display Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 405 ppi

Screen Size 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Display Type IPS LCD General Brand Nokia

Operating System Android v11

Launch Date October 19, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

GPS Yes with A-GPS

VoLTE Yes

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G Performance RAM 6 GB

Architecture 64 bit

Graphics Adreno 620

Fabrication 7 nm

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765

CPU Octa core (2.3 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 2.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 475) Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

Internal Memory 128 GB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?