Nokia 8 1 128gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Nokia 8.1 128Gb in India?
Nokia 8.1 128Gb price in India at 21,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 13 MP), Front Camera (20 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 3500 mAh.
