 Nokia 8 1 128gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Nokia 8 1 128GB

    Nokia 8 1 128GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 26,999 in India with 12 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360) Processor, 3500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia 8 1 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Nokia 8 1 128GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹26,999
    128 GB
    6.18 inches (15.7 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360)
    12 MP + 13 MP
    20 MP
    3500 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Nokia 8 1 128gb Full Specifications

    • 3500 mAh
    • 6.18 inches (15.7 cm)
    • 20 MP
    • 12 MP + 13 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • 3500 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • 20 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(0.9µm pixel size)
    • Fixed Focus
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation
    • F1.8
    • F2.0
    • Yes
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • Yes, Dual-color LED Flash
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • 180 grams
    • 154.8 mm
    • Blue, Silver, Iron
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    • 75.7 mm
    • 7.9 mm
    Display
    • 403 ppi
    • 1080 x 2246 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 82.03 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 6.18 inches (15.7 cm)
    • Yes with notch
    • 18.7:9
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • Android One
    • Yes
    • Nokia
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • February 6, 2019 (Official)
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • 8.1 128GB
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Head: 0.223 W/kg
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
    • LPDDR4X
    • Adreno 616
    • 6 GB
    • 10 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360)
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP + 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 400 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    Nokia 8 1 128gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Nokia 8.1 128Gb in India?

    Nokia 8.1 128Gb price in India at 21,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 13 MP), Front Camera (20 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 3500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Nokia 8.1 128Gb?

    How many colors are available in Nokia 8.1 128Gb?

    What is the Nokia 8.1 128Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Nokia 8.1 128Gb Waterproof?

    Nokia 8 1 128gb