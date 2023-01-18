Nokia 8 1 128gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Nokia 8 1 128GB Nokia 8 1 128GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 26,999 in India with 12 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360) Processor, 3500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia 8 1 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Nokia 8 1 128GB now with free delivery.