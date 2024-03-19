 Oneplus Pad Go Lte 256gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। oneplus Tablet
OnePlus Pad Go LTE 256GB is a Android v13 tablet, available price is Rs 23,999 in India with Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus Pad Go LTE 256GB from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus Pad Go LTE 256GB now with free delivery.
9
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Key Specs
₹23,999
11.35 inches (28.83 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Android v13
8 GB
532 grams
See full specifications
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

OnePlus Pad Go LTE 256GB Price in India

The starting price for the OnePlus Pad Go LTE 256GB in India is Rs. 23,999.  This is the OnePlus Pad Go LTE 256GB base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Twin Mint.

OnePlus Pad Go LTE 256GB

(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Twin Mint
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Oneplus Pad Go Lte 256gb Full Specifications

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Super VOOC, 33W

  • Standby time

    Up to 514 Hours(2G)

  • Capacity

    8000 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Height

    255.1 mm

  • Colours

    Twin Mint

  • Width

    188 mm

  • Thickness

    6.89 mm

  • Weight

    532 grams

  • Pixel Density

    261 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    81.8 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    1720 x 2408 pixels

  • Screen Size

    11.35 inches (28.83 cm)

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Model

    Pad Go LTE 256GB

  • Launch Date

    October 12, 2023 (Official)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Brand

    OnePlus

  • Quick Charging

    Yes

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Custom UI

    Oxygen OS

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Flash

    No

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.2

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • NFC

    No

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio G99

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57 MC2

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB
Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

OnePlus Pad Go LTE 256GB News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

