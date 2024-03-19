Oneplus Pad Go Lte 256gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। oneplus Tablet

OnePlus Pad Go LTE 256GB
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Twin Mint
The starting price for the OnePlus Pad Go LTE 256GB in India is Rs. 23,999. This is the OnePlus Pad Go LTE 256GB base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Twin Mint.
