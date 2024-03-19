 Oneplus Pad Go Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। oneplus Tablet
OnePlus Pad Go is a Android v13 tablet, available price is Rs 19,999 in India with Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus Pad Go from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus Pad Go now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
OnePlusPadGo_Capacity_8000mAh
OnePlusPadGo_RAM_8GB
OnePlusPadGo_ScreenSize_11.35inches(28.83cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39299/heroimage/158876-v8-oneplus-pad-go-tablet-large-1.jpg_OnePlusPadGo_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39299/heroimage/158876-v8-oneplus-pad-go-tablet-large-1.jpg_OnePlusPadGo_4
Key Specs
₹19,999
11.35 inches (28.83 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Android v13
8 GB
532 grams
₹19,999
OnePlus Pad Go Price in India

The starting price for the OnePlus Pad Go in India is Rs. 19,999.  At Amazon, the OnePlus Pad Go can be purchased for Rs. 19,999.  This is the OnePlus Pad Go base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Twin Mint. ...Read More

OnePlus Pad Go 28.85cm

OnePlus Pad Go 28.85cm (11.35 inch) 2.4K 7:5 Ratio ReadFit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers,Wi-Fi Only, 8GB RAM 128 GB ROM Expandable Up-to 1TB, Twin Mint Colour
₹19,999
Buy Now
Out of Stock

OnePlus Pad Go 28.85cm (11.35 inch) 2.4K 7:5 Ratio ReadFit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers, 4G LTE

OnePlus Pad Go 28.85cm (11.35 inch) 2.4K 7:5 Ratio ReadFit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers, 4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet, 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage Expandable Up-to 1TB
₹21,999
Buy Now

Oneplus Pad Go Full Specifications

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Super VOOC, 33W

  • Capacity

    8000 mAh

  • Standby time

    Up to 514 Hours(2G)

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Width

    188 mm

  • Colours

    Twin Mint

  • Height

    255.1 mm

  • Thickness

    6.89 mm

  • Weight

    532 grams

  • Pixel Density

    261 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    81.8 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    1720 x 2408 pixels

  • Screen Size

    11.35 inches (28.83 cm)

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Launch Date

    October 12, 2023 (Official)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Brand

    OnePlus

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Quick Charging

    Yes

  • Model

    Pad Go

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Custom UI

    Oxygen OS

  • Flash

    No

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.2

  • NFC

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio G99

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57 MC2

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB
