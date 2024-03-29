 iQOO Z9 Turbo, iQOO Pad 2 specs leaked ahead of launch later this year: Will it be worth waiting? | Mobile News

iQOO Z9 Turbo, iQOO Pad 2 specs leaked ahead of launch later this year: Will it be worth waiting?

Following the launch of the QOO Z9 earlier this month, reports suggest the iQOO Z9 Turbo and iQOO Tab 2 could also be on their way and their specs have been leaked online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 29 2024, 17:49 IST
iQOO Z9 Turbo could be an upgrade over the iQOO Z9 which launched earlier this month, leaks suggest. (Representative Image) (iQOO)

iQOO has made a strong start to 2024 with the launch of multiple smartphones. The company unveiled the iQOO Neo 9 Pro in February and then followed it up with the launch of the iQOO Z9 earlier this month. If reports are to be believed, the company is planning to introduce multiple smartphones in the next few months. iQOO's roadmap for 2024 is rumoured to include smartphones such as iQOO Z9 Turbo and iQOO Neo 10, while there are also whispers about a potential launch of iQOO Pad 2.

iQOO Z9 Turbo specs leak

According to Digital Chat Station, the iQOO Z9 Turbo may get a 1.5K display. While there is no confirmation about the display's dimensions, it is likely to be an OLED panel which may have a refresh rate of 144Hz. Leaks further hint at the recently launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset powering the smartphone.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Rumours further suggest it could get a 50MP dual camera setup at the back, while it may also have a 6000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. The iQOO Z9 Turbo may carry the model number V2352A, and it may launch in April.

If these reports turn out to be true, then the iQOO Z9 Turbo could very well be an upgrade over the iQOO Z9, which carries features like a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G processor and 5000mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging via USB Type-C. 

iQOO Pad 2 specs leak

As per the reports, the company might also be working on its next-generation tablet, which is being called the iQOO Pad 2. This device may have a 13-inch display with a 3.1K resolution. It could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC. All this may be backed by an 11500 mAh battery.

While these leaks are certainly exciting, it is important to note that it is just unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt until there is official information from the company.

